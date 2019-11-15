COVINGTON — After Covington voters gave their approval to two alcohol-related referendums in the Nov. 5 municipal election, the City Council is moving to enact legislation.
The first measure was a non-binding referendum that asked if citizens wanted limited open consumption of alcohol during special events at Legion Field and the Square district in downtown Covington. Voters approved the question by a vote of 1,132 to 742.
The City Council began discussing allowing the open consumption of alcohol around the Square and at Legion Field in April. Open consumption means people would not have to stay in the bars and restaurants where they purchased the alcohol, but could carry it from place to place. The Square would be considered an “entertainment district.”
Conyers enacted a similar ordinance in April, designating certain portions of Olde Town as an entertainment district. Alcohol consumers are required to buy a plastic cup that comes with a sticker on it that the bar or restaurant signs and dates.
One sticking point with making the Square in Covington an entertainment district is that the county owns the Square park and the county Board of Commissioners has indicated it does not want the entertainment district, but is willing to consider allowing open consumption for special events provided the city gives them adequate time to study and approve the event.
The City Council decided to go ahead and put a non-binding referendum on the ballot to see if voters would go along with the idea, and they did.
At Tuesday's work session, council member Josh McKelvey asked if City Manager Leigh Ann Knight and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. could develop the ordinance needed to allow open consumption at special events in time for the council to have the first reading in December.
Knight said it could be done, but that the council needed to tell them what they wanted in it.
McKelvey suggested the city allow the sale of alcohol in public facilities such as Legion Field, the Square, and Central Park during special events, as long as the sellers are permitted.
“The tourists that come here and buy a bottle of wine or alcohol are upset they can’t sit on the Square and enjoy it,” said McKelvey. “But there are people out there who freak thinking about it happening every day because they have this negative connotation. They haven’t been to other cities where that is pretty normal. So I think we just do special events for now at the parks and the Square.”
Turner suggested that the ordinance require that those who sell alcohol be licensed to dispense it, noting that other cities that allow it have that requirement, plus requiring that plastic cups that can be marked are used, such as those in Conyers.
McKelvey said that was fine with him, but that he felt wrist bands are also needed.
“I still think you need a wrist band, too,” he said, “because the cups could be passed off to kids.”
Council member Hawnethia Williams said she could go along with that, but did not want anyone to be able to bring their own alcohol into the area.
The council agreed.
Turner noted that while McKelvey has mentioned Central Park as a location, the referendum had specifically stated downtown Covington and Legion Field.
Council member Susie Keck suggested those two locations be the only ones included in the ordinance at this time, and the council agreed.
Turner is expected to have the ordinance ready for a first reading on Dec. 9.
The second referendum approved by voters is what has become known as the “brunch bill,” which will allow bars and restaurants selling individual alcoholic drinks to serve alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at midnight on Sundays, rather than starting at 12:30 p.m. as the law now allows. Voters approved it by a vote of 1,241 to 627.
In 2018 the Georgia General Assembly passed a law, known as the “brunch bill,” that left it up to local residents to decide whether they want restaurants and wineries to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
At the council’s work session prior to their meeting last Monday, Turner and Knight explained the next step was for the council to approve an ordinance.
“The (state) measure says for it to become effective the voters have to pass it and and you have to pass an ordinance if you want to enact it,” said Turner. “You don’t have to if you don’t want it.”
Council member Anthony Henderson stated he would do what the voters wanted.
"Well, the voters already voted, so I’m going with them,” he said.
Knight said staff had drafted the ordinance because it is the next step in the process, but that if the council didn’t want to do it, they didn’t have to pass it.
In the meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the brunch bill ordinance. The second reading and final vote will be held at their Dec. 9 meeting.