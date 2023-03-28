COVINGTON — The Covington City Council is preparing to test a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic to-go cups from local restaurants while they walk around the downtown area.
The council discussed the proposal at a work session held March 28 at Covington Municipal Airport. Community Development Director Ken Malcom presented the proposal, saying that the request has been raised by downtown merchants, most of whom are in favor of it.
Malcom proposed that the city allow outdoor consumption of alcohol in the downtown area on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The alcohol would have to be served in a designated cup that comes from a participating restaurant. Malcom said the practice has become commonplace in other cities, such as Conyers, Monroe, Marietta and Rome.
Of the council members present at the work session, Susie Keck, Kenneth Morgan and Anthony Henderson said they were not opposed to the trial run. Council members Fleeta Baggett and Charika Davis were absent. Mayor Steven Horton indicated that if a formal vote on the plan came to a tie, he would exercise his right to veto.
The city approved an entertainment district ordinance in December 2019 establishing the downtown area and Legion Field as entertainment districts where outside consumption of alcohol is allowed during special events. Under the ordinance, establishments holding licenses for retail sales for on-premises consumption are allowed to sell alcohol for outside consumption by the drink only during the hours of any special event approved by the City Council.
Establishments selling alcohol for outside consumption are required to purchase clear plastic cups from the city that have the city’s logo and name imprinted on them, and may only dispense alcohol for outside consumption in those cups. Establishments selling alcohol are also required to purchase wristbands from the city and each person buying alcohol for outside consumption is required to wear the wristbands while in the entertainment district.
Council members agreed by consensus to enact the special events ordinance on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in May through October. The measure will still need to come before the council for an official vote before the plan moves forward.
Covington’s downtown entertainment district is defined as being in the boundaries of Usher Street on the north side, Conyers Street on the south side, Elm Street on the east side and Brown Street on the west side. One area of downtown that is not part of the city’s downtown entertainment district and not covered under the ordinance is the Square park, which is owned by the county and managed by the city. In the past, the county has not been in favor of allowing consumption of alcohol in the downtown park.
In November 2020, the city voted to allow outside consumption of alcohol during Shop Local Saturday and asked the county to amend the intergovernmental agreement between the city and county to allow drinking in the park. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to deny that request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
