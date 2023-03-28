SQUARES ROUNDED_02 Ratio mod Covington

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council is preparing to test a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic to-go cups from local restaurants while they walk around the downtown area.

The council discussed the proposal at a work session held March 28 at Covington Municipal Airport. Community Development Director Ken Malcom presented the proposal, saying that the request has been raised by downtown merchants, most of whom are in favor of it.

