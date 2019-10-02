COVINGTON – The city of Covington reported Wednesday that it intends to complete its independent air quality testing related to ethylene oxide emissions by the end of the month. In addition, the city released information about the self-reporting by BD-Bard in September, clarification on BD’s occupational tax permit, and BD’s life safety and building code classifications.
The BD plant on Industrial Boulevard in Covington uses ethylene oxide (EtO) to sterilize medical equipment, then legally releases it into the air. Sterigenics in Smyrna has a similar operation.
In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put EtO on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The danger remained relatively unknown to most until an article was published in late July by Georgia Health News and WebMD, sparking concern and outrage among residents in those two metro Atlanta communities.
Sterigenics and BD Bard agreed to voluntary reductions of emissions of ethylene oxide and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has announced an air quality monitoring plan to measure ethylene oxide levels around the two plants in Smyrna and Covington.
But local governments decided to go a step further by conducting their own independent testing. In August, the Covington City Council hired Montrose Air Quality Services to do the air testing for $66,815.
The release by Covington on Oct. 2 states:
“Montrose Environmental, the company contracted by the city of Covington to test the air quality in Covington and several surrounding areas, intends to complete the process by the end of this month. Once a final report is created, consultants from Montrose Environmental will travel to Covington and make a formal presentation of their findings. That date will be announced when available."
Ethylene oxide release
"From Sept. 15-22, BD self-reported an ethylene oxide release. According to the report, approximately 7 pounds of ethylene oxide were released each day over the eight-day period. State regulations do not require an organization to self-report spills under 10 pounds in a 24-hour period, but BD notified the EPD of the release and of corrective measures taken to fix the problem which caused the release."
Clarification on BD’s occupational tax permit
"From the beginning, city officials have worked to ensure the public understood BD has been and continued to operate under the requirements the EPA and EPD set for them. It was also made clear the city of Covington cannot suspend operations because BD is in compliance with Covington’s zoning code.
"There is a common misconception the city issues business licenses which the city can either revoke or refuse to reissue. Instead, in accordance with Georgia law, local businesses are required to pay the city an annual occupational tax based upon their number of employees. What is commonly referred to as a “business license” is in fact the receipt showing payment of those taxes. In Georgia, permits for air emissions are issued and monitored by EPD and not local governments."
BD’s life safety and building code classifications are correct
"Recent news reports in the Atlanta area indicate the classification for similar sterilization plants in neighboring cities may have been incorrect. This misclassification allowed for the suspension of activities until accurate codes were met.
"BD’s location in Covington has been correctly classified since the plant was constructed. The facility is inspected annually and was most recently inspected by building officials and the fire marshal’s office in August 2019."