Come January 2020, the city of Covington will have a new mayor and two new council members.
Former Covington city manager Steve Horton won his bid to unseat incumbent Ronnie Johnston in the mayor’s race. Horton collected 1,145 votes to win with 60.39%. Johnston placed a distant second with 676 votes for 33.65%, and Rev. Eric Threets took in 73 votes for 3.85%.
Fleeta Baggett defeated Steve Plitt for the City Council Post 2 East seat. Baggett earned 655 votes for 54.13%, to Plitt’s 548 votes and 45.29%. Incumbent Michael Whatley did not run for re-election.
For the City Council Post 3 East seat, former Covington fire chief Don Floyd defeated incumbent Josh McKelvey. Floyd took the win with 649 votes and 52.76% to McKelvey’s 575 votes and 46.75%.
City Council Post 1 West incumbent Kenneth Morgan was unopposed in his re-election bid.
City voters also gave their approval to two alcoholic-related referendums. One is a non-binding referendum asking if voters would want limited open consumption of alcohol during special events at Legion Field and the Main Street district in downtown Covington. They approved it by a vote of 1,132 to 742.
The other is the “brunch bill,” which would allow bars and restaurants selling individual alcoholic drinks to serve alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, rather than 12:30 p.m. as the law now allows. Voters approved it by a vote of 1,241 to 627.
CONYERS
Fewer than 6 percent of voters in two Conyers precincts went to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives on the City Council.
Incumbent Jacob Bailey, District 2, Post 2, lost his re-election bid to newcomer Connie Alsobrook. Bailey received 79 votes, or 41.80 percent, to Alsobrook’s 109 votes, or 57.67 percent.
In District 4, Valyncia Smith received 78 votes, or 75 percent, to Demetrius Myatt’s 26 votes, or 25 percent. Smith succeeds Councilman John Fountain, who did not seek re-election.
In District 3, incumbent Gerald Hinesley, who was unopposed, got 63 votes.
PORTERDALE
In Porterdale’s one contested race for City Council, Terry Gray, incumbent for Post 1, was outvoted by Angela “Niki” Wescott. Vote totals were not available by press time.
OXFORD
Vote totals in the Oxford mayor’s race were not available as of presstime. Candidates Michael Ready and David Eady were vying for the seat held by Jerry Roseberry, who opted not to run again.
Please check the Citizen website at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com for updated totals.