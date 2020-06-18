COVINGTON - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Flat Shoals Road on June 12. Kimberly Mann, 51, of Covington, died at Grady Hospital in Atlanta on June 13 from injuries sustained in the accident.
According to a GSP accident report, Mann was traveling east on Flat Shoals Road near Stephenson Road, south of Covington, about 10:05 p.m., when her 2006 Dodge Charger collided head-on on the driver's sides with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by another Covington resident, traveling west on Flat Shoals Road.
A witness told crash investigators that while she did not see the accident, that the Malibu passed her just prior to the crash.
Mann was transported by air ambulance to Grady Hospital, and the female driver of the Malibu was transported by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
