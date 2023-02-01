COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south of Laurie Lane, between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The victim has been identified as Frances Deanna Mattheus of Covington.
The victim’s body was found off the roadway east of the northbound lane of the highway. The NCSO report indicated that the weather conditions were foggy at the time of the incident.
An on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a Ford. It will have damage to the passenger side.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
