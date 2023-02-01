Police lights STOCK

COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south of Laurie Lane, between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The victim has been identified as Frances Deanna Mattheus of Covington.

