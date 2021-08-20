COVINGTON - The city of Covington reinstated its mask mandate on Aug. 17 requiring anyone entering city properties to wear a mask. Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order on Aug. 19 prohibiting local governments in Georgia from imposing mask, vaccine or building-capacity mandates aiming at discouraging the spread of COVID-19.
But according to Covington City Attorney Frank Turner, the governor’s order protects small businesses and the city’s mask mandate does not conflict with Kemp's order.
“I have read the governor’s order and it is focused exclusively on protecting small businesses from the overreach of any kind of mandatory local mask ordinances,” Turner told the Citizen on Aug. 20. “Covington’s (mandate) has never applied to any kind of private business or organization, unless they voluntarily elect to have it apply to them, and that is still allowed under the governor’s new order, so Covington’s mask mandate on public property does not run afoul of the governor’s executive order.”
The Covington City Council originally passed a mask resolution for city properties on Dec. 8, 2020, in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases. When cases were on the decline earlier this year, the city relaxed the mandate, but at the city council meeting on Aug. 16, Mayor Steve Horton announced that the mask resolution is still in effect on city properties since the number of COVID-19 cases in Newton County now exceeds 100 per 100,000 over a two-week period. Newton County is currently in the high transmission category for COVID-19.
The following guidelines are outlined in the mask resolution:
1. Individuals will be required to wear a face covering on city properties.
2. Face coverings aren't mandated on private property, but council is encouraging businesses to institute the mandatory mask resolution.
3. Masks are not required to be medical grade so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Bandanas, scarves and other similar fabrics are allowed.
4. Businesses within city limits may indicated that they require masks on their property by posting a notice at each entrance accessible to the public.
5. Masks are not required while eating or drinking or if socially distanced at least six feet apart.
6. The Covington Police Department will enforce the ordinance on all public property and any private property that chooses to require masks. Any individual who fails to be in compliance with this order is subject to a $50 fine.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
