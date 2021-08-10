COVINGTON - Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton and his command staff met with the members of the new Citizen Review Board on July 21 to explain what the new board will be doing. The Covington City Council approved an ordinance creating a Citizen Review Board for the Police Department in April, following requests by several local pastors.
“There is a need for transparency in law enforcement,” Cotton said. “We need to create a better dialogue with our community and build trust. The way we feel we can build trust through this project is having an unbiased board of people to review completed investigations of use of force complaints. The goal here is to demonstrate accountability from the Covington Police Department to the citizens we serve.”
The board consists of seven voting members, one chosen by each council member and one by the mayor, and a non-voting technical expert selected by Cotton. The board members are Judith Weaver, Michael Syphoe, Pat Showalter, Chris Smith, Greg Shy, Rosie Crawford, and Janet A. Goodman. All board members were present for the meeting in person or by Zoom.
Chief Cotton named Wanda Dunham as his non-voting appointment to the board. Dunham recently retired as the MARTA Police chief after a law enforcement career of more than 30 years. She and her family have lived n Covington for 20 years.
Capt. Ken Malcom gave the board members a brief overview of what the board is about.
“You’ll be looking at complaints that citizens make that deal specifically with use of force by our officers. You’ll get a thorough understanding of what the complaint was, how the complaint was investigated, what was the outcome of the investigation, what was the outcome for those involved, and what are your recommendations for the chief of police.
“You will review completed internal investigations done by the command staff here or by outside agencies requested to do the investigations,” Malcom said. “Your job is to determine if the completed investigation is consistent with the Covington Police Department’s policies and procedures. After you do this, you’ll make recommendations on the handling of the complaint and on any disciplinary action taken by the chief of police. Also, you’re asked to keep this information and documents confidential throughout the process until it can be determined if the information can be released.”
Cotton noted that the board will be reviewing the incident only, and that for privacy concerns of both the complainant and the officers involved, all names will be redacted from the information the board reviews.
Members will be asked to take part in the department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning Aug. 24, do nine hours of ride-alongs with officers, be familiar with the city Code of Ethics and attend board meetings.
“In a nutshell, the purpose of this is to build community trust,” Cotton said. “The Citizens Academy requirement is so that you can have a working knowledge of why we do the things that we do. We’re going to give you a glimpse behind the curtains of what it is that they do. The ride-along is so that you know exactly what it is like out here on the streets of Covington to see how people portray themselves. Your version or your vision of what Covington is may be completely different from what it actually is out here on the streets, or what a police officer is up to.”
Cotton noted that out of more than 40,000 calls for service last year, the Police Department had only 33 times when force had to be used, and they are required to fill out a form detailing what occurred and what type of force was used. He said they only had seven complaints filed in 2020, none were for use of excessive force, and added that they have had no complaints filed so far this year.
The chief acknowledged that some in the community may be afraid to file a complaint and hopes the board will ease those fears.
“That’s one of the reasons to have a Citizen Review Board,” said Cotton, "so that people will feel like someone other that the police are checking on the police, so people will be more willing to come forth.”
Citizens can file complaints in a variety of ways. They can go to the Police Department and fill out a form there, or take the form home with them. They can get a form from City Hall, call in their complaint by telephone, or find the form online on the city of Covington website.
Council member Hawnethia Williams, present at the meeting, said some of the people she has talked to feel that the board will only be a “rubber-stamping group” for the Police Department, and asked what they can do to change those opinions.
“This is not the Stacy Cotton board, it is not the chief’s board, it is not the Covington Police Department’s board, it is the city of Covington’s Citizen Review Board,” Cotton said in reply. “So I would say the board will be as effective as the board wants to be. If you give me good feedback, I’m going to believe in what it is, because I need to know what the citizenry believes. I think the work of the board will be what speaks to the Covington community.”
