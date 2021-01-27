CONYERS — Rockdale County is still rural in many aspects, and cattle can be found grazing in fields around the area. But when cattle get out, officials don't necessarily have the needed skills to corral them. That happened last weekend when a bull and two cows began threatening people and vehicles, and WSB TV reported that Rockdale County called in professional cowboys to help round them up.
According to Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., a feral bull and two aggressive cows have been a nuisance in the area for about three months, but last weekend the bull rammed a car on Dogwood Drive, an access road that runs alongside Interstate 20, and threatened to get out onto I-20, which could have caused a massive accident.
Law enforcement, firefighters, animal control officers and a couple of professional cowboys worked together on Jan. 24 to find the errant animals. Drones were used to locate them.
The bull charged one of the cowboys and then ran toward the highway and had to be put down by officers. The two cows were found alongside nearby railroad tracks, but were hit and killed by a passing train before they could be corralled.
The county and the owner of the vehicle that was hit by the bull are looking for the owners of the animals to seek payment for damages.
