COVINGTON — Friends and colleagues of the late Joey Courchaine recently dedicated a bench on the Cricket Frog Trail in his memory, making it the first bench on the trail to honor an individual. The bench was a joint effort of the Georgia Department of Driver Services where Courchaine worked for more than 20 years, Newton Trails and the city of Covington.

Courchaine, who died in February 2021, served in the Information Technology Department at Georgia DDS where he was integral in many technology advances.

The bench is a fitting memorial to Courchaine, who enjoyed walking around town and especially on the Cricket Frog Trail near his home. The bench is located in a shady spot off Conyers Street for family, friends and the community to enjoy.

A dedication celebration and ribbon cutting were attended by the Courchaine family, DDS staff members, Newton Trails representatives, long-time friends, Lion’s Club members, and city representatives.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

