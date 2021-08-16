Cuomo announces New York health care workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. Two to five inches of rain is
expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier
amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to
flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of
rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning
that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
People sign-up for a shot at a city-operated mobile pharmacy for the COVID-19 vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood on July 30 in New York City.
The New York State Department of Health issued an order Monday requiring all health care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 27, according to a statement released by outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
"We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine," Cuomo said in the statement, noting that new daily cases have increased significantly over the last six weeks.
Monday's vaccination mandate comes weeks after Cuomo announced that all patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals must get vaccinated with no testing options. Cuomo is now requiring all health care workers including staff at "nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings" be vaccinated by the September deadline.
"The data and science tell us that getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations, and enable us to resume our daily routines," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "This mandate will both help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the Delta variant."
Cuomo also said that the Department of Health authorized a third Covid-19 vaccine dose following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations issued last week.
The vaccine holdouts represent a significant chunk of public health workers. According to Cuomo's office, about 75% of the state's hospital workers, 74% of the state's adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's nursing home workers are fully vaccinated.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to replace Cuomo. Her administration was briefed on the vaccination mandate prior to the announcement, according to the statement.
