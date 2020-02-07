CONYERS — A cyber attack on nine county server systems on Feb. 6 is affecting online services, according to a Facebook post from Rockdale County. The post states:
"This message is on behalf of Rockdale County Technology Services to inform you of a ransom ware incident that occurred on Feb. 6 within multiple county server systems. This incident resulted in compromise of system access due to an outside entity sending an infected email. Our response team acted quickly to assess and mitigate the situation.
"We wanted to ensure that you have key details of the incident, so you are well-informed with the latest update. Should you receive any related inquiries, please direct them to Rockdale County’s Facebook page."
The county government shared the following details:
• Spam email containing ransom ware was discovered after an employee opened an attachment.
• Triage and trouble shooting began immediately after discovery due to internal alert system.
• The attack has affected up to nine county servers.
• A shutdown of all servers was expected to take place at some point Feb. 7 to investigate any unwanted infiltration.
• Phone lines, internet, and email will have sporadic connectivity.
• Rockdale Water Resources will not process payments Friday; any bills due Feb. 7 will be given a grace period to be determined after resolution.
The county said more information would be dessiminated as details become available. Anyone with questions or immediate concerns should contact 770-278-7076.
