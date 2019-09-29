CONYERS — Cynthia Palmer, a nurse at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, is one of the finalists for March of Dimes’ 2019 Nurse of the Year Awards presented by Northside Hospital. Palmer is one of the finalists in the Emergency/Critical Care category.
Palmer joined Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in February of last year after working eight years at Piedmont Atlanta Hospotal. She has more than 20 years of nursing experience in the ICU, and said her passion for what she does intensified after both of her parents passed away eight years ago.
Palmer and her husband recently relocated to Covington from Gwinnett County. Palmer’s hobbies are traveling and working out. She especially loves running, spinning, and weight lifting.
An avid traveler, Palmer recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam and is looking forward to taking her oldest granddaughter on her first cruise in November. She has six grandchildren and they are the light of her life.
The March of Dimes Nurse of the Years awards is an annual event that recognizes and honors the selflessness, dedication and passion for their profession of exceptional nurses in Georgia.
More than 390 nurses, nursing students and administrators were nominated from 11 facilities, colleges and organizations across the state. Finalists were determined by a distinguished selection committee comprised of health care professionals.
Whether serving as health care providers, educators, researchers, volunteers or advisors, nurses play a critical role in advancing the March of Dimes mission to fight for the health of every mom and baby. Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the United States and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. From advocacy to education to research, March of Dimes is working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy.
This year’s Nurse of the Year Awards will be held on Nov. 22 at The Grand Hyatt – Buckhead. For additional event details, and to purchase tickets or tables, visit www.nurseoftheyear.org/atlanta.