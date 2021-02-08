COVINGTON — An effort by some members of the Board of Commissioners to remove Newton County from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit has met with strong resistance from District Attorney Randy McGinley.
Three of the county’s commissioners, Demond Mason, Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson — all Democrats — voted Feb. 2 to draft local legislation to remove Newton from the Alcovy Circuit, which currently also includes Walton County.
The county's two Republican commissioners — Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan — attempted to table the measure for 60 days in order to gain a clearer understanding of the proposed legislation, the need for it and the impact it will have on the circuit. That effort failed along the same voting lines, with Mason, Sanders and Henderson opposed.
Edwards asked Chairman Marcello Banes to explain the need for the proposed legislation.
“Our circuit is already overloaded,” said Banes. “Our county is well over 100,000 people; Walton County is over 100,000. Rockdale is not quite at 100,000 and they have their own circuit. … I think it is time for Newton County to have its own circuit.”
Despite Banes’ explanation, Edwards hinted the motivation was more political than practical. “I know exactly what this is,” he said.
Newton County has seen a strong shift toward Democratic candidates in recent elections, while Walton remains mostly Republican. In the district attorney race, McGinley received 23,648 votes to Democrat Destiny Bryant’s 29,540 in Newton County. In Walton, however, McGinley carried the county by more than 75% of the vote and secured the election.
State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, who represents the eastern portion of Newton County, said it is unlikely the legislative delegation will introduce the bill this session.
“Typically we do not take up local legislation unless (the local vote) is at least 4-1,” said Belton. “We almost never take up 3-2 votes.”
In addition, Belton said the proposed legislation would be a general bill as opposed to a local bill.
“These can take five years or six years to do typically,” he said. “It’s not likely to happen very soon.”
In a statement issued Friday, McGinley said the effort to split the circuit came as a surprise to him and others who work in the judicial system.
“No one with the knowledge of the circuit’s court system was consulted before the vote,” said McGinley. “No one called me, the district attorney, who has worked in this circuit for about a decade and has more knowledge than anyone about the criminal caseload, the budget of the DA’s office, and how to keep our courts running fairly, effectively and efficiently. To my knowledge, no judges were consulted. To my knowledge, no one from the Department of Community Supervision, which handles probation supervision and is a circuit-wide office, was consulted.”
McGinley also said it appeared that bringing the legislative resolution before the Board of Commissioners was intentionally added to the commissioners’ agenda at the last minute.
“It appears that such last-minute additions to the agenda are allowed when the matter is urgent or time sensitive. However, not a single reason why this matter was urgent was discussed,” said McGinley. “Instead, a copy of the proposed bill was already attached to the proposal, which clearly indicates that this proposal was already in the works well before the day of the meeting. The late addition to the agenda precluded anyone with knowledge of the court system, the DA’s office, and the potential financial impact to appear at the meeting ready to discuss the matter.”
McGinley said splitting the circuit could have significant financial impacts on each of the counties as they currently share some resources, including staffing and software. McGinley said the loss in personnel and knowledge of cases would be impossible to calculate.
“To be clear, I was elected to be the district attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Not just Newton County, not just Walton County, but the entire circuit,”said McGinley. “I have worked in both offices for years and both counties will always have a special place in my heart. I hope all elected officials believe what I believe: that I serve the people of my circuit. They do not serve me. I do not serve only those that voted for me. I serve everyone in the circuit.”
