COVINGTON — Dana Darby took the oath as Newton County’s new tax commissioner Monday morning in preparation for the retirement of incumbent Tax Commissioner Barbara Dingler on Oct. 1.
Darby’s oath of office was administered by Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell, with Dingler, Clerk of Courts Linda Hays and Sheriff Ezell Brown in attendance.
Darby will serve out the remainder of Dingler’s term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2020. She said she intends to run for a four-year term as tax commissioner in the 2020 election.
Darby joined the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office in 1999 as an office receptionist. She later moved into an administrative position, and then rose through the ranks to deputy tax commissioner and chief deputy tax commissioner.
Darby is certified in Levels 1, 2 and 3 of Local Government Management through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia and is a member of Toastmasters.
Dingler has worked in the Tax Commissioner’s Office for 33 years. She was elected to five terms as tax commissioner.