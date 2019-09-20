COVINGTON — Newton County Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Dana Darby will be sworn in as tax commissioner on Sept. 30. Darby will succeed Tax Commissioner Barbara Dingler, who is retiring after serving 33 years in the office and being elected to five terms.
The swearing in will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the Probate Court courtroom of Judge Melanie Bell at the Newton County Judicial Center.
Darby will serve out the remainder of Dingler’s term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2020. She said she intends to run for a four-year term as tax commissioner in the 2020 election.
Darby joined the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office in 1999 as an office receptionist. She later moved into an administrative position and then rose through the ranks to deputy tax commissioner and chief deputy tax commissioner.
Darby is certified in Levels 1, 2 and 3 of Local Government Management through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia and is a member of Toastmasters.