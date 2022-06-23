Daniel S. Digby of the Law Office of Daniel S. Digby LLC in Conyers was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 4.
Digby will continue to serve in the Rockdale Judicial Circuit seat on the board, representing Rockdale County. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1989. His law practice is focused in the areas of business and corporate, probate, estate planning, education and real estate.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
