CONYERS — Daniel Drummond has been named the 2022 Dee Buggay Award of Excellence (Employee of the Year) recipient for the city of Conyers.
The city hosted a breakfast and employee meeting last week at Cherokee Run Golf Club where Drummond was presented the award by City Manager Tony Lucas and Mayor Vince Evans. A city employee for nearly 23 years, Drummond is coordinator for installations and quotes for new security jobs in Conyers Security Alert and is also facilities manager for all city facilities.
“This employee is dedicated, hard-working, and not afraid to figure something out. Many say he has a big heart and consistently goes above and beyond to help other employees and our citizens,” said Lucas.
Joining Drummond in the surprise announcement were his wife, Ashley, two of his three daughters, Madeline and Emily (daughter Abigail was on a field trip), and nephew, Corey.
The Dee Buggay Award of Excellence is named in honor of Dee Buggay, who had a profound impact on the culture of the city government. Buggay, who died in 2020, worked for the city for more than 40 years, retiring in 2015 as director of human resources. She was the first recipient of the award.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
