Daniel Drummond, the city of Conyers Dee Buggay Award of Excellence winner, center, is shown with Mayor Vince Evans, left, and City Manager Tony Lucas.

CONYERS — Daniel Drummond has been named the 2022 Dee Buggay Award of Excellence (Employee of the Year) recipient for the city of Conyers.

The city hosted a breakfast and employee meeting last week at Cherokee Run Golf Club where Drummond was presented the award by City Manager Tony Lucas and Mayor Vince Evans. A city employee for nearly 23 years, Drummond is coordinator for installations and quotes for new security jobs in Conyers Security Alert and is also facilities manager for all city facilities.

