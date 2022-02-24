DAR Good Citizens.jpg

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Colonel John McIntosh Chapter of Rockdale County recently awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award and the Dorothy H. Davis Scholarship to each of these outstanding students. Shown, left to right, are Julian Dudley from Heritage High School, Paris Hugley from Rockdale High School and Koda Battle from Salem High School. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students were nominated by their teachers and counselors because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

