The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Colonel John McIntosh Chapter of Rockdale County recently awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award and the Dorothy H. Davis Scholarship to each of these outstanding students. Shown, left to right, are Julian Dudley from Heritage High School, Paris Hugley from Rockdale High School and Koda Battle from Salem High School. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students were nominated by their teachers and counselors because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
DAR Good Citizen Award presented to three Rockdale County school students
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
Rockdale Democratic Party Committee issues statement and recommendation on Rockdale County Public Facilities Authority
featuredpopularurgent
Rockdale County citizens and Democratic Party express concerns with proposed Public Facilities Authority
