“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Thomas Paine. “The Crisis.” 1776.
Our fledgling nation was in a real crisis in 1776. We were about to lose our war for independence before it really got started. The number of people who even supported independence was far south of 50%. The majority preferred living under British tyranny to actually fighting for liberty and freedom.
Luckily for the world the brave and bold persevered, and the timid who would not join in the conflict benefitted right along with the patriots who paid the price.
Some things don’t change.
I’m not sure we are in a crisis in this country at all, but there are many in the media and on the liberal left that would want us to believe we are. “Never let a serious crisis go to waste.” Rahm Emanuel.
A serious disease has emerged in China. It’s called the coronavirus, but I don’t think it has anything to do with Mexican beer, although, ironically, sales of Corona beer have plunged drastically over the past month, as have the numbers of people dining in Chinese restaurants, which shows what hysteria can do for a populace.
When it became obvious that this serious virus was spreading and could reach pandemic proportions, our country’s administration became very proactive. Let me repeat that truth. When it became obvious that this serious virus was spreading and could reach pandemic proportions, our country’s administration became very proactive.
President Trump stopped immigration from China, which was ground zero for the disease. He did this in January, amidst claims from his critics that, in doing so, he was a racist xenophobe. The expression “damned if you do and damned if you don’t” comes to mind.
He also instituted a program that would quarantine American citizens returning to the country from highly affected areas for two weeks, until it could be determined that they weren’t infected. Those were solid plans that have worked well.
He also has offered full cooperation to China and has taken steps in this country to fast-track medical and pharmaceutical development of a vaccine to fight the virus.
President Trump has not cut funds to the CDC. They are receiving more federal dollars than they were three years ago, no matter what the Democrat candidates for president claimed in their clownish debate earlier this week. Anyone who says otherwise does not have the truth on his or her side.
There have since been other attacks by the Democrat leadership in Congress, attempting to politicize the medical threat to our country when all Americans should be putting partisan politics aside and working together. The national mainstream media is in full fledged panic mode in a clear attempt to attract viewers, raise ratings and increase revenue. “The love of money ... ”
Let us submit these facts to a candid world.
The coronavirus is real. It is contagious. It can be a serious illness, particularly, it seems, to children and the elderly who are predisposed to succumb to serious illness.
The world is smaller than it used to be, so the spread of the virus is inevitable.
We have done a splendid job of keeping down the disease in the United States. As of Wednesday, the CDC confirmed 14 cases of the disease in the U.S. That’s 14 out of 327 million. Twelve of those were people who had traveled to infected regions. For two people the cause of the virus was undetermined. The numbers do not include 42 people in quarantine from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Conversely, the CDC reports that there have been 41 million cases of the flu this year in the U.S. That’s 14 of one and 41 million of the other. There have been 16,000 deaths from the flu — 16,000 — since October.
So, yes. We want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — and we are. Panicking and blaming the world-wide epidemic on the president of the United States doesn’t help anything and has absolutely no basis in fact.
But I don’t suppose facts matter to a party that is on the verge of choosing a blatant socialist as its 2020 presidential candidate.
Bernie Sanders honeymooned in the USSR. He stated, this week, that “China has taken more people out of poverty than any country in history.” He has also shown great affection for Fidel Castro’s humanitarian programs in Cuba and has frequently voiced his support of the Nicaraguan communist regime of mass murderer Daniel Ortega.
So, yes, we might be facing a crisis in this country, but the threat of electing a communist as president of the United States is much more dangerous than the virus that the CDC promises is coming.
These really are the times that try men’s souls. I hope that we are not weighed in the balances and found wanting.
Selah.
