It’s Christmas Day.
After all of the decorating and shopping and wall-to-wall Christmas songs on the radio and fretting over what to buy for which person and everything else that goes into how we celebrate the season, it’s Christmas Day.
The 19th century poet, Andrew Smith, once opined that “Christmas is the day that holds time together.” That’s a deep statement, but I like it and if you think about it, it makes sense. I know that we have measured time from that first Christmas for more than 2,000 years. It’s special. It’s wonderful. It’s magical.
Andy Rooney is not quite as elegant a poet as Andrew Smith. But Smith wasn’t as good a curmudgeon as Rooney. And Rooney reminds us that, “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess in the living room floor on Christmas morning.” He goes on to encourage us to be in no hurry about cleaning it up.
Edna Ferber insisted that “Christmas is not merely a season; it is a feeling.” I hope you are feeling Christmas this morning.
Elvis Presley wondered, in song, “Why can’t every day be like Christmas?” I concur with the King. That’s not to be confused with THE KING, whose birth we celebrate today.
That great comedian and troubadour, Bob, “I’ll go see the troops at Christmas” Hope, said, “My idea of Christmas whether old-fashioned or modern is very simple. Loving others.” I hope you have someone that you love today, and that they love you back. If it hasn’t worked with your friends, love your enemies. That’s the advice Jesus gave and 2,000 years later the whole world stops for his birthday.
Carol Nelson said that “Christmas is a time when you get homesick, even when you are at home.” There’s a lot of truth in that. No matter our situation, we find ourselves looking back to other Christmases when life might have been a bit less complicated and certain people were part of our holiday that are now separated from us by time and space and perhaps death itself.
Norman Vincent Peale once wrote that Christmas waves a magic wand over the world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.”
Roy L. Smith had this to say. “If you don’t have Christmas in your heart, you won’t find it under a tree.”
I concur with old Roy L., also known as “Mr. Methodist,” for I grew up adoring Christmas, even though there was very little under our little Charlie Brown trees on Christmas morning. I love everything about Christmas, including the magic that all these smarter-than-me people have brought out in the quotations I have shared with you.
As a child and even today, long after the joy of getting that perfect gift, or the disappointment of not getting exactly what I wanted has dissipated, the afterglow of Christmas warms my heart, because, as the Grinch came to realize, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store.”
If you are reading this column, we have a special Christmas connection that I have never spoken of in print. It was on Christmas Day, in 1997, that my thoughts were first published on the pages of this newspaper. The Citizen put out a decree asking people to share their Christmas memories for a special Christmas Day edition of the paper. I had a lot of memories about Christmas in Porterdale, and I sent in a doozy of an essay, exceeding the suggested word count tenfold.
But the paper’s editor, Alice Queen, liked it and splashed my words all over the front page of that paper, along with a picture of me as a little child. By the first week of the new year I was writing a weekly column for the Citizen and other papers and have done so continually for the past 22 years. What I wrote on that first Christmas Day had nothing to do with toys and gifts and presents and such because those weren’t really a part of my childhood memories.
I wrote of Christmas trees and fruit boxes and family and friends gathered round — but I wrote mostly about love and peace and joy and hope — and the feeling that lays hold of me at Christmas, no matter my surroundings or circumstance.
I hope you are experiencing that feeling today. I am glad I have had the opportunity to share with you today and throughout the years.
Merry Christmas, y’all — and in the words of Charles Dickens’s Tiny Tim — “God bless us, every one.”