I don’t think I’ve seen the world, or my little corner of it, in such widespread panic my entire life — not even during the Cuban Missile Crisis when we were crawling under our school desks every day in fear of the “Big One” being launched from Havana, apparently right toward the Osprey Mill in Porterdale.
To be sure, there are those among us who have not panicked at all. In fact, there are those among us who act like nothing untoward is happening across the land and right here at home, and therein, perhaps, lies some of the rub. We have had one segment of the populace going about their business — congregating in bars and nightclubs and wherever two or more can gather. We have other segments of the population holed up in their homes, apparently hoarding enough ground beef and toilet paper to maintain a clean bottom until Gabriel blows his horn for the Day of Judgement.
I get both those scenarios — except for the TP hoarders. Noah wouldn’t have needed as much TP on the ark as some of those fools were hauling out of the Big Box stores when this whole thing started. If everyone would just buy in normal quantities the normal American supply chain would work for everybody. We ain’t Venezuela. Thank God.
But they didn’t, of course, so we get what we get and don’t get what we don’t get. Which is not what has amazed me the most this week.
What has amazed me the most is the reaction of so many people toward the government — on a national and local level. I readily admit that I spend way too much time on social media. But it is about all the social I get, these days. I’m not about to turn on cable news and be scared to death, 24/7.
There are the usual suspects out there — those people who would criticize Donald Trump if he found a cure for cancer while feeding 5,000 people at one of his rallies with two fish and five loaves of bread. I get that. Nothing he can or will ever do will make those folks happy, unless he does really bad things because they will be happy with his failures.
But there are also a lot of otherwise sane and reasonable people who are screaming from the rooftops for Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp to “shut down the state,” while others are complaining, just as vocally, that they cannot go to work and make a living and feed their families.
It reminds me of one of my favorite passages of scripture, from the book of Matthew.
“We played the flute for you, and you did not dance; we sang a dirge, and you did not mourn. For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, ‘He has a demon!’ The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Look at this glutton and drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!’”
In other words, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
I don’t know when we became so reliant on the government to tell us what to do and become our nurse maids from the cradle to the grave. We were all given a brain. We should use them in such instances.
The governor has been trying to get people to stay home if they could for weeks, but some folks act like if he would just issue an executive order that people do so, everyone would. The problem with making rules is that they have to be enforced. We don’t have the manpower to chase down every person who leaves their home to see why they are out. And if you are out and aren’t supposed to be, what do we do? Lock you up? They are turning out prisoners in some places. Fine you? Folks don’t have money now.
And do we treat areas like Atlanta and Albany, where the incidence of coronavirus is so high, just like we do the hinterlands, where there are few cases at all?
Gov. Kemp has worked diligently since way before we knew we had a crisis. He has been prudent and thoughtful and proactive and open and has made sure that Georgia is on the radar and will receive the full benefits of every federal program enacted.
But I understand. When things go bad with a ball team, everyone blames the coach. When things aren’t going well at church, everyone blames the preacher. And when the state is hit with an unprecedented calamity and people are afraid and insecure, they complain that the governor can’t part the waters of the storm to allow them to walk on dry land.
Now, going back to the previous scripture I cited. Matthew wrote one more line.
“But wisdom is vindicated by her actions.”
It is, and it will be. Stay safe. Stay home — without being told. Wash your hands.
Selah.
