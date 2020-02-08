John Adams, second president and a framer of the U.S. Constitution, and Thomas Jefferson, third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, were bitter political enemies and once went 12 years without speaking. Adams gossiped about Jefferson in letters to his son, and Jefferson is said to have attacked Adams, politically, through surrogates in the press. There is no evidence, however, that they were ever anything but cordial to one another when circumstances threw them together, as circumstances often did.
Eventually, Benjamin Rush reunited the estranged “frenemies” and over the last years of their lives they wrote numerous letters to one another. When John Adams died, on July 4, 1826 — 50 years to the date after the Declaration of Independence was published — Adams’ last words were said to be “Jefferson lives.” Unbeknownst to Adams, Jefferson had passed away a few hours earlier, at his home in Monticello.
Theology aside, I can’t help but imagine what the discussions in heaven must be like among Adams, Jefferson, Ben Franklin, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and the other Founding Fathers as they looked down, this week, upon the mess we have made of the great legacy they left us.
When the framers of the Constitution wrote in Article II, section 3 of the Constitution that the president should “periodically give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient,” I bet they had no idea that this address would evolve into a television show in which a female speaker of the House of Representatives would sit behind the president’s shoulder, chewing her cud like a drunken cow, scowling and making faces and refusing to honor guests in her own chamber as disparate as one of the few remaining World War II heroes — a civil rights icon to boot — a returning warrior, and a young black student whose dreams, deeply rooted in the American dream, are being fulfilled right before our eyes.
I am certain they couldn’t imagine the same speaker intentionally making a spectacle of herself by tearing up said speech before the applause from the address had stopped ringing in her ears.
If they did see this grievous action from heaven, I am sure that one of the Southern framers turned to the rest of the group and said, “Nancy’s mama didn’t raise her right.”
I believe the Founding Fathers were well aware that politics would get in the way of statesmanship and fairness and truth, and that factions within the government would try to dismiss their opponents for light and transient causes. I do not believe, however, that they could have imagined the distressing lengths to which the current Democrat party would go to try and overturn a fair election. Two elections, actually; the one from 2016 and the one next November.
Thank goodness they had the foresight to require innocence until proven guilty and to require a two-thirds majority in the Senate for a conviction when Articles of Impeachment are brought.
And speaking of the Democrats and the male bovine excrement they have shoveled upon the nation over the past few months — or years, actually — how could they possibly foul up something as simple as counting the votes in the Iowa Caucus? They had 2,152 votes to count, y’all — 2,152. And it took them four days.
When I was elected president of my fifth-grade class at Porterdale school, Miss Mary Tripp just sent me and Rosemary Robertson out in the hall and had everybody else put their heads on their desks and raise their hands. We had the election results in about three minutes. Iowa didn’t have significantly more voters than we did.
And since they didn’t like the way the results turned out, the Dems are thinking about a do over. I saw one woman interviewed on television who wanted to change her vote when she saw Mayor Pete Buttigieg kiss his husband from behind a podium. She said she didn’t know he was that way. You can’t make this stuff up.
If the Founding Fathers aren’t watching from heaven and shaking their heads, then they are rolling over in their graves something fierce. In fact, that might have been the source of all that violent weather we experienced this week.
Stay tuned, folks. Election 2020 is just getting started.
And meanwhile, Donald Trump is still president and the State of the Union is stronger than it has been in a long, long time.
