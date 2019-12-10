There are a few things that just drive me slap-dab crazy.
One of those is when someone asks me to perform a task and then stands over me, telling me how the task should be done. That drives me crazy, and the fact of the matter is, I don’t stand for it.
You can ask me to do something. You can do it yourself. You cannot ask me to do something and then tell me how to do it. That’s unacceptable to me.
Now I told you all of that to tell you this. Last November, the state of Georgia elected Brian Kemp to serve as governor of this state. I am proud that I supported him from day one, when it didn’t look like he would get out of the primary. I am proud that I supported him in the runoff. I am proud that I supported him in the General Election, and I am proud of the job he has done since taking office.
And I am proud that we have a governor who is not a puppet to one political group or another. I am proud that I have a governor who doesn’t keep a wet finger in the air to determine which way the political winds might be blowing. I am proud that I have a governor who keeps his own counsel and doesn’t answer to party leaders, special interests or even the president of the United States. I didn’t support and vote for Brian Kemp so that I could tell him how to run the state. I voted for Brian Kemp because I trusted him to do just that, and he hasn’t let me down, yet.
Which brings me to the current brouhaha over his appointment of Kelly Loeffler to serve out the term of long-serving Senator Johnny Isakson.
You would think that Brian Kemp appointed Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton as a Georgia senator to hear the hue and cry that has gone up from so-called Kemp supporters who fancy themselves true conservative voters. I have heard people say, “He let us down!” “He is a traitor to the cause!” “I will never vote for Kemp again!”
Some people are saying these things because, I assume, they thought they were electing a governor who would take his marching orders from the masses or party leaders or the president instead of using his own good judgement.
Others believe all the lies that are being circulated about Kelly Loeffler in social media. The same sources that supported Stacy Abrams’s claims of a stolen election are now accusing Loeffler of being an “abortion activist” and a “Stacy Abrams supporter" and being “anti-gun” and anything else you can think of that doesn’t support their narrative and their self-interests.
Lies. Damn Lies. Statistics.
Kelly Loeffler was once on the board of Grady Hospital. Grady used to perform abortions on demand. Used to. Long, long ago — before Kelly Loeffler was on the board of that fine institution that has served the city of Atlanta so well for so long. There is no connection between Loeffler being on that board and her being an abortion activist. She is also an owner of a WNBA franchise and that organization is said to be pro-choice, and once she even recognized Stacy Abrams at a basketball game. That doesn’t define her. I coached women’s basketball for 30 years and was a member of the WBCAA. That doesn’t make me an abortion activist or Planned Parenthood advocate any more than it makes Loeffler one.
There was an open try-out, y’all. Any qualified person in the state had the opportunity to apply to fill in for Senator Isakson until the special election could be held. Much has been made of the fact that Kelly Loeffler applied at the ninth hour.
You know where a Christian goes who accepts Christ at the ninth hour? Heaven. Just ask the thief on the cross, when you get there.
Kelly Loeffler says that she is pro-life, against impeachment and will protect our guns and individual rights. She is a Washington outsider. So is Donald Trump. I don’t know her, but I know Brian Kemp and I helped hire him to do a job and am happy to let him do that job until he — or Kelly Loeffler — proves to me that he isn’t doing it well.
Godspeed, Governor. Godspeed, Senator. I believe you have our backs. I certainly have yours.