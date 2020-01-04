I guess the U.S. has given a little quid pro quo to the thugs in Iran who think it is acceptable to fire rockets at military bases housing U.S. soldiers and contractors.
In case you’ve been too busy watching college football, taking down Christmas decorations or watching the stock market rise to record highs day after day, I’ll try to catch you up on what’s happening in the outside world.
Last Friday — two days after Christmas — Iraqi militia, backed by the outlaw nation of Iran, launched a rocket attack on such an installation, killing an American contractor.
Now, throughout much of the past decade such an attack might have resulted in, I don’t know, the president of the United States giving Iran $150 billion in cash or helping arrange a treaty that would pave the way for a nuclear armed Iraq.
Not now. Now such an act might result in, say, five surgical airstrikes by the U.S. military in Iran and Syria on compounds owned and operated by Kataid Hezbollah, the group of murderers who carried out the initial rocket attack.
Don’t tug on Superman’s cape. Don’t spit into the wind. Don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger. You get the drift. (Thank you Jim Croce.)
They killed one of ours. We killed 25 of theirs.
So, on Tuesday these thugs thought it would be a good idea to organize a riot at the American Embassy in Baghdad. There is no American Embassy in Iran. Read a history book to find out why.
The militia members were not able to breach the high wall surrounding the Embassy proper, but they did batter their way into a large guardhouse gate. They did set fire to it. They did burn a second guard post.
There was a time when such an attack wouldn’t garner much of a response from U.S. administration. Does the word Benghazi sound familiar? In 2012 there was an attack on the United States Embassy there. Despite repeated pleas for support, none was sent, and four Americans were killed, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stephens.
What difference could it possibly make now?
Within an hour of the this week’s riots starting, our current commander in chief had sent four attack helicopters and 100 GIs, as a show of force — and resolve — and to help fortify the embassy.
President Trump also made a public statement. “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Trump tweeted from Florida. “They will pay a very big price! This is not a warning; it is a threat.”
I realize that there are some who don’t like such bold talk. Some people would prefer walking around on egg shells and wearing velvet gloves and practicing the failed policies of appeasement. There are many more Neville Chamberlains in the world than there are Winston Churchills.
Donald Trump is practically the only politician in my lifetime who has tried to do what he promised to do. He did not make an idle promise Tuesday, either. The thugs were back at the Embassy on Wednesday. On Thursday POTUS ordered a drone strike on an Iranian Airport that killed a top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani.
One day the world will learn that the man means what he says.
Predictably the United Nations has condemned the attack and the death of one of the most vile and wicked criminals in the region. Several Hollywood types have been quick to condemn the killing of Soleimani as well.
I personally give about as much credence to one as the other — which is none, whatsoever.
I know. I’m deplorable. I’m just a Neanderthal who believes in standing up to bullies and thugs and ne’er do wells and protecting my own people and property and sovereignty. I prefer to eliminate evil instead of mollifying it.
The Department of Defense issued the following statement about the death of Soleimani. “He was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” The DOD also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
There’s an old Southern saying about someone like that. “He just needed killing.” And now he’s dead.
Now, of course, alarmists and pacifists and anti-Trumpers will proclaim that the president has escalated matters in the region and the other side will retaliate.
They already hated us, y’all. They were already plotting to kill our people and destroy our way of life. They didn’t need any more motivation.
Quid pro quo. Something for something.