Today I give you random ramblings from a troubled soul. I have a lot on my mind. I always do, but this week there is mounting evident that our nation — or at least the part of it that the muddled media pays so much attention to — is rapidly abandoning all semblance of common sense. And these are just things I noticed while on vacation, trying not to pay any attention.
Here’s one for you. Take Earl Campbell. Somebody take him, please.
Earl Campbell was an absolute stud running back for the Texas Longhorns back in the mid-seventies. He followed his stellar career at Texas with a solid NFL career, playing for the Houston Oilers (that used to be a thing) and the New Orleans Saints. By solid, I mean he is in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
Earl Campbell is also a racist, as evidenced by comments he made earlier this week. These are not my words. They are his. Let him who has ears, hear.
“Until the University of Texas realizes you have to have a black quarterback . . . they won’t win. You got to have a talented, black quarterback,” Campbell said. “All these schools that are winning, even in the pros, have black quarterbacks.”
In addition to being a racist, Earl Cambell is also an idiot. Just ask Tom Brady if a white quarterback can win in the NFL. Having black skin does not make a player a better quarterback. Dozens of sports executives have been fired for suggesting such a thing. Dozens. And not just in sports, in all other walks of life, too.
Just reverse that sentence. “BLANK has to realize that you cannot win unless you have a white quarterback.” Can you imagine the outpouring of righteous indignation?
There was a time in this country when we had almost — almost — made a great breakthrough in race relations. Then we had an election in 2008 and there has been a conscious effort to create a divide between the races by certain politicians and so-called leaders ever since. None of them are named Donald, by the way.
Sit down and shut up Earl. Color doesn’t matter. Ability does. That’s the beauty of sport.
Speaking of sport—there is a movement afoot in this country that allows transgender athletes — biological males — to compete against those of the opposite gender. To put it bluntly, boys are being allowed to compete against girls and men against women. There is no logical argument to be made that makes this fair in any way, shape or form. None.
While I am on my soapbox—Sunday morning the President of the United States announced that American heroes had carried out a magnificent mission and relieved the world of one of the vilest enemies of the past decade. ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was chased like a rat into a hole and blew himself up with a suicide vest. That’s pretty big news and a win for humanity.
But much of the attention from the national media was on how inappropriate President Trump’s remarks were when he announced the news to the world. Give me a break. When we captured and killed Osama Bin Laden, Barack Obama spoke nine minutes and used the word “I” dozens of times. Trump, not once. He talked about the soldiers that carried out the mission and reminded us why Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi needed killing.
But the main thing is, we eliminated one of our nation’s worst enemies, and that fact was all but lost in the rush to criticize the POTUS.
And then, there is the impeachment foolishness. We all know that the impeachment process has nothing to do with an actual crime and that is 100% a political ploy. It is exactly like the two-year, $32 million Russian probe, or the equally ridiculous partisan circus that surrounded the attempt to block the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Have we come to this? Is this what we really elected Congress to do? They are stealing our money and making themselves rich and refusing to do their collective jobs. It’s disheartening and disgusting. I don’t know of a single business person who would pay employees for the foolishness we, the people, are financing.
And meanwhile, we learn that Jeffery Epstein’s death, back on August 10, was probably not a suicide, as determined by the official autopsy. A forensic pathologist, hired by Mr. Epstein’s brother, determined that “Mr. Epstein experienced a number of injuries that were extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”
Anyone who really believes otherwise also believes that Bill Clinton flew with Epstein to his private island more than 50 times but had no idea there were sexual shenanigans going on there.
Breathe deeply. Inhale. It will all be fine, until it isn’t.
I got vision and the rest of the world is wearing bifocals, but I do believe that we are presiding over the decline of civilization as we know it.