I’ve lived in Conyers 38 years. Since I was 30 when I moved here, simple math proves that I have lived here a lot longer than I haven’t. When I moved here, I moved a grand total of 8.4 miles from the Riverside Estates Mobile Home Park at the Yellow River Drag Strip, which is now partly underwater, if you believe what you see on the nightly news. So, you see, except for two years when I was a prisoner of war deep below the gnat line, in South Georgia, I have lived in the Newton-Rockdale County area my entire life. All 68 years.
It is a bit of an understatement to relate that this community has undergone drastic changes over the past quarter-century.
Some things I miss more than others, and it is the little things that make the most difference and leave the biggest hole in my heart.
From Covington, for example — I miss being able to turn my AM radio — yes, I still have one — over to 1430 on my radio dial and tune in the golden voice of Bill Hoffman, inviting everyone to enjoy “WGFS, the Voice and Choice of the Piedmont Plateau.” He had Perry Como sing the “Lord’s Prayer” at sign-off time — 6 p.m.— and our family said grace and had dinner every night as soon as Como’s last note faded. Every night. At the kitchen table. No TV trays.
Mr. Hoffman, during basketball season, would come to the gym and do promos with the Newton Ram basketball team. I always got to record one, too, even though I was a mere manager. We looked forward to those radio spots. They made us feel special.
WGFS also had something called Record Give-away. Mr. Hoffman would ask a pretty simple trivia question, and the first person to call in with the answer got five horrible 45s that had been sent to the station as demos. I was champion of record giveaway.
There was also a local bulletin board where folks could call in and tell what they had to sell or trade or what they needed. It was a public service. A great one.
I wish we had a local radio station that would broadcast local ballgames and let folks call in and swap what they needed for what they didn’t and even give away old records. I wish.
I wish a lot of things.
I wish that Judge David Irwin still campaigned for office by standing at intersections, waving signs and waving and smiling at potential voters as they headed out to work. It must have been an effective campaign strategy because he has been a judge for a long time, and a good and fair one, too.
I dearly love David Chandley, but I sorely miss Guy Sharpe.
I miss the old seafood market down by the railroad in Conyers. I used to buy the freshest Georgia shrimp there, and bushel bags of oysters still in the shell, for special occasions.
I miss the Homecoming Parades the high schools used to have and the bonfires before the homecoming game. Kids got excited about building those floats and spent weeks and weeks — weeks of creativity — preparing skits for the bonfire. They, sadly, are no more. I don’t know a single kid who gets excited about a standardized Pre-test or a Gateway or a pre-SAT or any of the other half-dozen they have to take.
I miss being able to stop at Shoney’s on 138 for dessert late at night — strawberry pie and hot fudge cake were my favorite choices. And I could get out at 10:30 p.m. and go in without fearing for my life. I miss stopping by Schlotsky’s Deli after church for an Albuquerque Turkey. Bring your church bulletin and get 10% off your bill. Ruel Parker and I were there every week.
I miss watching Cleveland Stroud’s Rockdale Bulldogs do battle with Curtis Bell’s Heritage Patriots. There was great basketball in Rockdale County in the ’70s and ’80s. The gyms would be full, and it was all about the game and the coaches shook hands and remained best friends when the game was over.
I miss RYSA soccer. They may still play, for all I know, but it’s not the same when you don’t know all the kids, and live with one or two of them. There was a time when I saw everyone I wanted to see on Saturday morning at the RYSA fields.
I miss having my morning coffee with the guys at the Cupboard at Honey Creek Road, and I even miss renting VCR tapes from my friend at the Corner Mart Video Store whom I never saw without a cigarette in his mouth for more than 15 years.
And mostly I miss Henderson’s. If I live to be a 1,000, I won’t stop missing Henderson’s.
