My grandson, Sir Henley the Adorable, is 5 years old. Five is the perfect age for celebrating Christmas. I have never seen anyone so full of joy and anticipation. He has been excited since Thanksgiving, which is appropriate for a 5-year old boy.
I am proud to say that he can take his Fisher-Price Little People nativity scene and move the figures around and give you a pretty good oral interpretation of Doctor Luke’s Gospel. If Dopey and Sneezy and Doc and a few other interlopers from his Fisher-Price Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs play set show up around the manger every once in a while, well, that’s OK. After all, Jesus came to save all people, not just the shepherds and the wise men.
Henley loves Santa and is happy that he will be in his own house waiting for the jolly old elf to come down his very own chimney this year. Every other year of his life he’s spent Christmas Eve with Papa and Lili. This year we will make the trek to be with him.
He is also astute enough, at 5, to explain about all of Santa’s helpers that are scattered about, holding children on their knees and taking more requests than the house band in a Nashville honkey-tonk.
Henley has spent the past three weeks reading his nightly Christmas stories and counting down on his Advent calendar and making cookies and gingerbread houses and decorating and singing the songs of the season. He has only asked Santa for two very modest gifts and talks more about what he wants to get for his Mommy and Dada more than what he wants for himself. I’m glad he’s being raised right.
Henley is having a storybook Christmas, and I am glad.
But this time of year, I always find myself in a melancholy mood, because I look around, everywhere I go, and realize that not everyone is as blessed as my grandson. Not everyone is going to have a storybook Christmas.
There are so many folks whose loved ones won’t be home for Christmas, no matter how many times Bing Crosby sings otherwise on the radio. Men and women are scattered all around the globe, standing in harm’s way, so that we here at home can enjoy the freedom to celebrate — or not celebrate — the birth of Jesus Christ. There are families who will have to wait until after Christmas, when jails and prisons have family visitation, to see their loved ones. And you don’t stop loving someone because they have lost their way and run afoul of the law and find themselves incarcerated.
There are parents who cannot provide for their children because addictions or bad choices or just being who they are have kept them from having the means to do so. I think about all these folks at Christmas and wish there were some way I could help them know the joy that I know throughout the season.
Mostly I think of the children. I look at tiny tots in grocery stores and other places I may go, and I wonder if anyone is reading from Luke’s Gospel to them and teaching them about the wise men and the angels and the shepherds and the Holy child. I know they see television and social media because that’s the age we live in. They are aware how some kids spend Christmas, and I always wonder what their expectations are and imagine what it would be like to wake up on Christmas morning and not know the happiness of a safe and loving home and a visit from St. Nicholas.
I do what I can do. I give to charities and drop packages off at Toys for Tots drives and pluck angels from trees and purchase toys and clothes, but I am just one and there are so many in need. Not just materially, but spiritually as well.
I always feel this way for a few days, but on Christmas Eve, as is my custom, I will walk outside and look up at the night sky and try to project myself back to that hillside over Bethlehem, two centuries ago, and I will realize, like the Grinch, that Christmas doesn’t come from a store and I will celebrate, again, the thrill of hope that comes from knowing that because of Christmas, things can be better for everyone if we who believe will simply share the love of the baby whose birth we celebrate with everyone we encounter.
I hope all of you can enjoy this holiday through Henley’s eyes this year.
Merry Christmas, to you and yours.