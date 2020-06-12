The world has totally lost its collective mind.
Not the whole world, understand. Just those nammering nabobs of negativism whose agenda is being pushed by the main stream media. Thank goodness, most of us know better than to believe what is blurted constantly by the 24-hour news. Unfortunately, there are many who do not think at all, but rather react as if struck on the knee cap by a rubber hammer.
Let me give you an example or three of the idiocy that is currently running rampart in this nation.
We have reached a point where some people are being blamed for events that happened long, long, long before they were born. Other people are not being held accountable for things they are actually doing — right this minute. Doesn’t make a lick of sense.
Let me share with you some other things that do not make a lick of sense.
People are protesting "Paw Patrol." You may not know what Paw Patrol is, but I do, because I have a 5-year-old grandson, Sir Henley the Adorable, who likes to binge watch Paw Patrol the way his Lili likes to binge watch Hallmark Christmas movies and anything that comes on HGTV. Paw Patrol, for those of you who are not lucky enough to have a 5-year-old in your life, is a cartoon about a bunch of puppies who are always ready, willing and able to help those in need.
They are cartoon puppies. CARTOON PUPPIES. That help people.
Marshall is a Dalmatian and a firefighter. Rocky is a mixed-breed who pushes recycling. Skye, a female who likes to dress in pink, is a cockapoo. Rubble, my personal favorite, is a construction worker who happens to be a bulldog. Everest is a husky, who is a forest ranger.
But the demon on the show, the cartoon puppy that is causing people to protest, is Chase, a German shepherd who has the audacity to go through his imaginary life as a police officer.
He is a cartoon puppy, and people are protesting the show. This is lunacy. This is pure ignorance. And it is just one example of how people are so willing and ready to act like complete fools rather than address the problems we might have in society in a reasonable and responsible way.
The show "Cops" has been taken off the air, I suppose because people are afraid that real officers of the law will be exposed to be caring and decent people who actually do protect and serve the public. Most officers are and most officers do, and if you won’t accuse all policemen of being like Derek Chauvin I will not judge you because of your job or your background or your ancestry.
In fact, I won’t judge you at all, because I have been taught not to since I was old enough to understand what judgement is.
Let’s see. What else. Oh, several cities are trying to do away with the police. Let me know how that works out for you if you visit any of those cities. Me, I appreciate those in law enforcement and how they put their lives on the line for all of us, for little pay and even less appreciation.
"Gone With the Wind" has been removed from HBO’s lineup. I am certain that will make life better for so many people. NASCAR has banned Confederate flags, which should also free the oppressed from Talladega to Bristol and points in between.
A UCLA professor, who has served on the faculty of that university since 1981, was suspended because he would not cancel his final exam in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
Confederate monuments are toppling across the country, along with those of Christopher Columbus and dozens of others. Anything named after a Confederate soldier is about to be renamed, and Drew Brees, who has done more for people of all colors than most NFL players not named Warrick Dunn, has become public enemy number one because he decided to announce that he would not take a knee next season during the National Anthem.
The list goes on and on and on, and the point of this is, while we have an excellent opportunity to have a serious discussion about race relations in this country and an opportunity to really and truly come together, people are destroying that opportunity by protesting a cartoon puppy named Chase because he is drawn wearing a police uniform while helping people.
Y’all do what you need to do out there. I’m going to keep treating others the way I would have them treat me, like I have been taught all my life.
And Henley and I are going to keep watching "Paw Patrol" as long as he’ll snuggle with me on the couch.
