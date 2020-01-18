Remember the children’s story about Chicken Little? A bird dropped an acorn and conked him on the head, and he became hysterical. He went around screaming “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” to anyone who would listen. And there were plenty of gullible animals willing to listen — Henny Penny, Goosey Loosey, Turkey Lurkey, and others, depending on which version of the ancient fable you stumble upon.
The point is, all of the animals were eager to spread the erroneous news that the sky was, indeed, falling.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. I can’t help but laugh when I realize that we have a whole party of partisan politicians and a moronic mainstream media that is just like Chicken Little and Goosey Loosey and all of their foolish friends.
Just take a look back at the last couple of weeks, never mind the last three years.
Two short weeks ago, give or take a spontaneous demonstration or two, the U.S. military, on orders of the commander in chief, took out a murderous terrorist who had been recognized as an enemy of the state for years and years. Now, if Qassem Soleimani, the liberal left’s new best friend, had been Chicken Little, I suppose he would have been justified in screaming “the sky is falling,” because, to paraphrase Toby Keith after 9/11, “the whole wide world was raining down on him.” The sky, did, I suppose, fall on Soleimani.
Do you remember the reaction? All manner of mayhem was about to take place. I’ll refresh your memory.
World War III was imminent. Americans were about to be attacked all over the world, at home and abroad. Our military was going to be embroiled in another quagmire, and we would not be able to stand up to the wrath of the Iranians.
The stock market was going to collapse. None of us would have two dimes left to rub together by the end of the week. It was going to be like 1929 all over again.
We were going to become outcasts to the rest of the world. Nobody would be doing business with us.
The sky is falling. The sky is falling. The sky is falling.
Just go back and look at all the dire predictions. It’s only been two weeks. You probably have newspapers out in the garage with those very headlines. If you take certain newspapers in addition to this one, that is.
Well, let’s examine the reality of the Chicken Little aftermath.
World War III? Not exactly. The Iranians marched in the streets during Soleimani’s funeral and trampled 40 of their own to death, and accidentally shot down a plane full of innocent people, to boot. That and a few missiles fired harmlessly into empty buildings — an attack that was completely orchestrated not to kill anyone and carried out after Iraq and the U.S. had been forewarned — has been the extent of the retaliation and the war.
Granted, there may be random terrorist attacks in the future, but there already were going to be random terrorist attacks. Those people don’t like us. They want us dead. Soleimani had killed lots of us and was plotting to kill more. Follow along here!
The stock market? The Dow continues to set record after record after record.
And that thing about the rest of the world? Well, while the foolish folks representing the House of Representatives on behalf of the Democrat Party were high-fiving one another and passing out pens from a bogus impeachment decree, the grownup in our government was signing a new trade deal with China and a long, long, long overdue bill — USMAC — to replaces NAFTA, the boondoggle that Bill Clinton hung around our collective necks in 1993.
The sky is not falling. That bright object you see in the eastern sky is the rising sun. The state of our Union is stronger than it has been in years.
Listen to the foolish rhetoric all you want, but remember, when Chicken Little and his friends met the sly old fox, he invited them into his burrow one by one. And one by one, they disappeared, never to be seen again.
But the sly old fox and the animals that were smart enough to realize that the sky was not falling? Well, they all lived happily ever after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.