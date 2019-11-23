I have traveled a right smart, across our great nation and around the world. This week I had the opportunity to stay at home and be a tourist in my own back yard. It was fun. Try it. You’ll like it.
We had friends in from Texas. Aggies. They came for the Georgia Texas-A&M game.
I had only met Dee Ann and Kyle Jones once. I was in College Station touring their magnificent campus and the Georgia H.W. Bush Presidential Library. They took me for a hamburger at the Dixie Chicken. I am eternally grateful.
We stayed in touch, primarily through the magic of Facebook. Now, when I say that Dee Ann and Kyle are my friends, they are my friends. Seven years ago, when I arrived in Houston, Texas, scared to death of what cancer was doing to my body, they were standing in the lobby of M.D. Anderson Medical Center, waiting for me. They showed Lisa and me around Houston and helped me find some good brisket to settle my nerves. Aggies are good people, understand.
And this week, they got to come to the North Georgia Piedmont, and Lisa and I have been delighted to show them around.
Kyle is a history teacher, like I was. He teaches the history of Texas to middle-schoolers. We are kindred souls and have a lot in common. He, like me, read “Gone with the Wind” at a young age and has become enamored with Margaret Mitchell’s story of love and war in the Old South, so when I asked him what he wanted to see in Georgia — other than Saturday’s football game — his answer was “Civil War and ‘Gone with the Wind’ stuff.”
I said, “I’m your Huckleberry.”
But when we picked Kyle and Dee Ann up at the airport Thursday, our first stop was Mary Mac’s for some pot likker, cornbread, fried chicken and tomato pie. Word of advice. If you have friends in from out of town, looking to get their Southern on, take them to Mary Mac’s. You can thank me later.
Properly fortified, we headed out to the Atlanta History Center for a look at the new Cyclorama. I had not seen it since it opened in its new home in 2017, and, truth be told, not for many years previously.
If you are from around here you will remember the Cyclorama being at Grant Park, and you probably saw it on field trips, in conjunction with seeing Willie Bee and the other animals at the Atlanta Zoo. I remember seeing it as far back as the second grade, and I think it is now safe to say that it wasn’t me who dropped that candy apple on the Yankee soldier’s head on that particular field trip, even though I took the blame, like a proper Southern gentleman should. It was a second-grade girl who shall remain unnamed because I am still a proper Southern gentleman.
Victor Jory was telling the pre-recorded version of the story of the Battle of Atlanta when I first visited the Cyclorama. By the time I started taking my own school classes, it was James Earl Jones, I think.
Now the story of the Battle of Atlanta has been updated with so-called myths about the Glorious Lost Cause dispelled and emphasis added to the role slavery played in the recent unpleasantness between the North and South. The painting has been cleaned, repaired and restored to its original grandeur, and seeing it is well worth the time and effort to get there.
Of course, there are tons of other things to see at the History Center, and you could make a day of it. I particularly enjoyed the exhibit on Old Atlanta, with memorabilia from everything from the 1995 Cotton States Exposition to the Leo Frank lynching to the Winecoff Hotel fire to Lester Maddox’s Pickrick Restaurant to Wayne Williams and the Atlanta child murders. They really had to sort of tear me away.
Once they did, we drove down Peachtree Road to Peachtree Street, counting the variations of Peachtree along the way — Peachtree Way, Peachtree Place, Peachtree Battle, Peachtree Creek, Peachtree Lane, Peachtree Circle . . . You get the picture.
We went to The Dump — the apartment where little Peggy Mitchell Marsh sat by a window and wrote one of the greatest novels in American literature, during a convalescence from a broken foot. The person who showed us around and told us Mitchell’s story was an African American lady from Tuscaloosa, Ala. —herself named Margaret — who offered delightful commentary and thoughtful insight into the book, the movie, Ms. Mitchell’s genius as a writer, the times in which she lived, and how the phenomena might be viewed through a different set of eyes — hers.
I have lived in the area all my life. I have read GWTW a dozen times and couldn’t begin to count the times I’ve see the movie. I had never been to The Dump. I will go back.
We capped off our first day as Atlanta tourists with an FO from The Varsity, a drive down Sweet Auburn to see the Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a trip past Oakland Cemetery.
I wanted to take them to Fun Town out on Stewart Avenue on Friday, but somebody told me it’s closed.
I guess we’ll settle for Stone Mountain.