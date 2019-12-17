Sidney Carter once told me that it wasn’t Christmas for him until he had been to Porterdale to see the star on the water tower. I’m exactly like Sidney. I haven’t been this year, but I will soon. Maybe Thursday night.
There is a show on television every week during this holiday season called "The Great Christmas Light Fight." That’s kind of an oxymoronic title to me because we shouldn’t be fighting over anything at Christmas and “fighting” over who has the most garish light display doesn’t exactly capture the meaning of the season.
But it does bring back rich and precious memories for me.
Now, honesty does compel me to admit that I am a big, big fan of Christmas lights — and the larger and, yes, I’ll say it — tackier — the display, the better. Remember piling into the family car, back in the day, and “riding around to look at Christmas lights?” I know you do. I envied the people who lived at the addresses with the most lights and always wanted my daddy to put lights all over our little mill village house.
My mama usually covered the door with red foil and put a wreath on the door. The year my brother-in-law was in Vietnam we put a string of blue lights around the door frame. That was the extent of our external illumination at Christmas. When I asked why, my daddy always said, “Lights cost money.” Even as a small child I realized that meant we didn’t have any.
But we could still ride around and enjoy the lights others had put up, and my favorite place to go was just north of Oxford where my mama’s “rich” cousins lived. I thought they must be rich because they had a plethora of lights and lighted figures on display, even when such things were not as readily available as they are today.
I’m speaking, now, of the McCart brothers who lived across the road from one another in the part of Newton County known as Dial Town. Each brother would try and outdo the other every Christmas with gigantic light displays. They would have reindeer on their roofs and nativity scenes in their yards, amidst lighted snowmen and such, and one brother — I can’t recall which — had a Santa standing on the diving board of the backyard swimming pool.
Legend has it that the brother with the larger December electric bill had his bill paid by the “loser” of the original Great Christmas Light Fight.
Coming home from Dial Town we would, of course, pass through Oxford where there was a house with a life-sized Santa, a sleigh, and eight full-sized reindeer on the roof. Another highlight of the Christmas season.
As the years progressed fewer and fewer people lined their homes with multi-colored lights, but there were still a few houses around worth looking at, and my children got to enjoy the magic of scouting out various neighborhoods for the best light displays, and on Christmas Eve, riding through Honey Creek subdivision was a must. Everyone in the neighborhood — without exception — lined the street and their driveways with luminaries. From dusk until almost midnight there were vehicles creeping along with their running lights turned off, admiring the simple beauty.
Simple. Beauty. I think those words best describe the star on the water tower in Porterdale that meant so much to Sidney Carter, and to me — and to thousands of others of many generations.
It’s just a simple five-pointed star, but it shines over the village that so many of us have loved so long and reminds us of that star that shone over Bethlehem during the period of Christ’s birth. That star, I think, reminds us that despite all the hustle and bustle and in the midst of the frenzy of shopping and partying and cooking and eating and carousing and the stress and drama and tension that we humans bring into the Yuletide season, the true cause for celebration is so very simple, and so very beautiful. It’s just like the angel said.
“Unto you is born this day a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Don’t miss the star this Christmas, and don’t miss the greatest gift the world has ever been given.
Darrell Huckaby will be signing his new book, "Still Southern After All These Years," at WildArt on the Covington Square Thursday evening starting at 5 p.m.