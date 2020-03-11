“And he walked across the pages of history ...”
So said my 11th grade U.S. history teacher, Mrs. Alma Patterson, over and over and over — with such passion and dramatic flair and absolute love of history. I wish I had appreciated her as much when I was 16 as I do now.
I had not thought about Mrs. Patterson in a long time. Then someone posted her photograph, from an old high school yearbook (we called them “annuals”) on one of those Facebook pages where you remember such and such back when, and the floodgates of my memory were thrown wide open. And precious memories they were.
Mrs. Patterson was not very big in stature. In fact, she was downright short — so much so that she had a little wooden platform behind the podium she taught from behind, and when she climbed up onto that platform and settled onto her stool, she was about to do her very best to make history come alive for her students — those who were interested and those who were not.
Some days I was the former and some the latter, but nobody enjoyed high school more than I did, and I always looked forward to being in her presence no matter which mood I was in.
Mike Lassiter’s post on the Facebook thread reminded me of her penchant for the term “War Between the States” to describe the recent unpleasantness between the North and South. Heaven help you if you said “Civil War.” She would swiftly remind you that there was nothing civil about it.
I think that was her favorite era of American history, and she lived in a beautiful antebellum home, right on Covington’s Floyd Street, that graced the cover of one of the programs for one of the functions for the premiere of “Gone with the Wind.” That’s high cotton.
I also remember that my teacher was one of the sweetest souls I have ever known and would go the extra mile to help her students, even to the point of making sure they did well on her tests. I will never forget the day that we were taking a quiz and my classmate, Bubba Hill, couldn’t quite come up with the name of the great explorer, Zebulon Pike.
He was sitting next to me, so I heard the entire encounter. Bubba said, “Mrs. Patterson, I need a little help with this question. I know I know it, but I can’t quite come up with the name.”
She leaned over and whispered in his ear, “They named a mountain after him near Denver, Colo.”
Bubba needed a lot more help than that.
Eager to oblige, Mrs. Patterson whispered “Zebulon . . .”
Still didn’t ring a bell with Bubba.
Now understand that Luke “Bubba” Hill was an All-State basketball player. One of the best. When he was just a sophomore, he made a shot just before halftime against Druid Hills that Newton County Sheriff Henry Odum Jr., measured the next day at 54 feet.
But back to the quiz. As luck would have it, we were playing Pike County that very night.
Mrs. Patterson knew that. Bubba thought we were playing someone else. She finally whispered the ultimate clue. “You are playing this team in tonight’s game.”
Bubba wrote down Zebulon “Stonewall” Jackson.
I’m pretty sure Mrs. Patterson gave him credit.
My favorite day in the history of 11th grade history, however — bar none — was the day that Mr. Steve Polk, whose daughter, Mary Hazel, was in my class, walked into the room with the governor of Georgia, Lester Maddox, for whom Steve, a state trooper, drove.
Mrs. Patterson jumped down off her perch and said, “Children! Stand up! It’s the governor!” I have never seen such joy on a pedagogue’s face.
Gov. Maddox smiled that big grin and told us to sit down. Then he passed through the room, shaking hands and patting everyone on the back. Before he left, he told us all to “do good in school and mind your teacher.”
I wonder who the last Georgia governor was to walk through a classroom telling students to mind their teacher.
What a wonderful lady Mrs. Alma Patterson was and how lucky we students were to have her and her colleagues in charge of our education and our upbringing.
I wish she could have known that I also taught American history for a long, long time, and I, too, made sure that my students knew it was the War Between the States. And more than once I informed them that someone had “walked across the pages of history.”
Thanks for the memories.
