“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Indeed. We are not in a shooting war with our Mother Country, as we were when Thomas Paine wrote these prophetic words in 1776, adding “the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Sunshine soldier. I’ve been praying for weeks that the sunshine would arrive and help us all soldier through this nightmare we are choosing to call the COVID Crisis. That’s the name of Paine’s essay, you know. “The Crisis.”
“The love and thanks of man and woman.” I offer that there are people on the front lines that deserve our thanks; the doctors and nurses and truckers and all who have been working in the face of the invisible enemy to try and feed us and keep us alive and well certainly do.
But let’s go back to what has tried my soul this spring. Let’s look at what I believe is the real crisis in our land.
For me the real crisis is what Jimmy Carter, of all people, once referred to as a “crisis of confidence.”
I don’t have any confidence in many these days. I don’t feel I can believe anything that comes out of the mouths of the mainstream media. They have been caught in lie after lie after lie and they offer their opinions that are so colored politically and so slanted toward a particular agenda that if their news stories were a land feature, they would be the steep side of Stone Mountain that no one can traverse. In simpler words — they are not to be believed.
Sadly, it is the same with the so-called medical experts and scientists. Early on in the situation I gave great credence to the immunologists and doctors and other scientists who were telling us what they thought would happen. And then members of the same scientific teams started contradicting one another. And then I learned that certain “experts” were financially entangled with certain potential cures, admonishing us to forget the 60-cents-a-dose cure that 90% of doctors were reporting had a positive effect on COVID-19 patients, in favor of the $1,000-a-shot cure that was being developed.
I would have felt better about that if said doctor didn’t have financial skin in the development game.
On the same day this week — the same exact day — one member of the government’s task force opined that the reported deaths from the virus were short of the actual cases by 25%. Another doctor on the SAME task force said that the reported COVID-19 deaths were exaggerated by 25%.
Talking heads rush to give us all sorts of statistics that don’t tell the complete story. We see how many total cases we have, in Georgia, say, and we see hospitalizations and deaths, but we don’t see how many people have recovered. That would be helpful information. We don’t see how many of our deaths occur at nursing homes, and we don’t see how many of the deaths are of people who were in their final weeks or months of life to begin with, because of debilitating illnesses.
We have governors, like Brian Kemp, who listen to the science as presented by experts in the medical field whom he trusts, the science that is looking closely at trends in our state, and takes the bold step of allowing people to try and earn a living, and he is castigated by the public, ridiculed by the national media and even scolded by the president of the United States. But we all know there were other political undertones to that scolding, completely unrelated to opening the state.
Meanwhile, three days later, five other governments did the precise things Gov. Kemp did without so much as a mention.
We have a House of Representatives trying to spend trillions of our dollars on a so-called pandemic bill but have included in that bill attempts to steal the 2020 election by allowing mail-in voting across the board, legitimize illegal entry into our country by providing amnesty for all, pushing us closer to a state of socialism by paying people money we don’t have for staying home and doing nothing through the end of the year. And there is a bundle of money directed to be set aside to aid Planned Parenthood in doing their dastardly work.
Churches remain closed, the government and media continue to use scare tactics to keep our country in disarray and thousands of old people in long-term care facilities are dying alone — some from the coronavirus to be sure — and others from failure to thrive, due to loneliness fear and despair.
We are a nation in crisis, not just because of the virus, which is real and deadly — but also because we don’t know who or what we can believe.
Another quote from a contemporary of Thomas Paine. “Is life so dear or peace so sweet . . .?
Good question. He followed it up with, “I know not what course others may take, but as for me . . .”
It will eventually come to that, my friends. We will each simply decide what course we will have to take for ourselves.
May God help us take the right one.
