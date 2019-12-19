CONYERS - Cameron Golden, the 18-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Taurus Andrews, 42, at the Dart Container manufacturing plant on Dec. 13, is in the Rockdale County Jail without bond.
Golden, who was picked up by ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents in Birmingham, Ala., just hours after the Dec. 13 shooting, was extradited back to Georgia on Wednesday.
Golden has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Rockdale County Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten refused bond Thursday morning for Golden. He was given a new court date for Jan. 3, 2020.
The shooting occurred last Friday as the overnight shift at Dart was letting out shortly before 7 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene, they found Andrews on the ground in the parking lot. He was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital by National EMS, where he later died.
Employees at Dart at the time of the shooting were transported by Rockdale County school buses to Conyers First Baptist Church. Dart Container, manufacturer of food service containers, is one of the area’s largest employers.
Schools in the area were placed on lockdown and residents and businesses were urged to “shelter in place” and lock their doors, as investigators thought Golden may have fled the scene on foot and could be in the area.
Sheriff Eric Levett called for assistance from the ATF and other law enforcement agencies, and a BOLO put out by the ATF agent in Atlanta was seen by the ATF agent in Birmingham, who spotted Golden at the Greyhound Bus Station and apprehended him.
Golden had recently relocated to the Atlanta area from West Memphis, Ark., and was a temporary employee at Dart, which manufactures single use food and beverage containers such as Solo cups.
Court records from West Memphis, which is just across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tenn., show Golden was on probation after a drug and weapons arrest in July.
Andrews, who lived in Oxford with his grandmother, joined Dart in June 2018 as a utility worker.
Family members said he was a loving person and full of life. Andrews had no children of his own, but had four siblings and loved his nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements for Andrews are not known at this time.