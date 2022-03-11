...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
With saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FRIGID TEMPS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combined with the expected gusty winds, wind chill
values will drop into the single digits (above zero) and teens
areawide. With expected low temperatures, a Freeze Warning and/or
Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued tomorrow for portions
of north and central Georgia.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
DA's office to drop criminal charges against Denver security guard who fatally shot a man last year after political rally
Prosecutors will drop a second-degree murder charge for a Denver security guard who shot a man at a political rally in October 2020, according to a statement from the Denver District Attorney's office.
Matthew Dolloff and his attorney, Doug Richards, have claimed Dolloff was acting in self-defense when he shot Lee Keltner once during a confrontation.
Keltner, who was walking from a rally at Civic Center Park, died at a Denver hospital.
"Having fully considered the facts and circumstances surrounding the charges, today we informed Lee Keltner's family members that we will soon dismiss the criminal case against Matthew Dolloff," the statement said. "In line with our ethical obligations, we cannot overcome the legal justifications of self-defense or defense of others. We are not able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
Richards told CNN he has been advised of the DA's intent to dismiss the case later this month.
Dolloff was a security guard who was contracted through Pinkerton by CNN affiliate KUSA to accompany its reporting staff to a police support rally and a counterdemonstration, the station said in 2020.
