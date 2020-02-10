CONYERS - Kick off this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival weekend by participating in the Conyers Police Department’s Explorer Post’s third annual Dash into Spring 5K Trail Run. Joggers and walkers are welcome.
The race is set for Saturday, March 21, on a 5K course through the mountain biking and horse trails at the Georgia International Horse Park. The course begins and ends at the SteepleChase, the open field across from Hawthorne Inn and Suites, on Centennial Olympic Parkway. This is just a short walk from the festival itself, which is inside the gates of the horse park.
Race registration is $18 before race day and $25 if you register upon arrival. Register prior to March 2 to ensure you receive your race T-shirt.
Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/57017, register in-person in the lobby of the Conyers Police Department, 1194 Scott St. SE, or mail the registration in with a check made payable to “Conyers Police Explorers” before March 13. All proceeds go to the Conyers Police Explorer Post #2222 for equipment, uniforms, training, and travel for competitions.
