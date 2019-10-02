Date set for Olde Town Conyers' 39th Fall Festival

CONYERS — The 39th edition of the Olde Town Fall Festival, Rdale's longest-running festival and community tradition, is set for Saturday, Oct. 19.
Coordinated by the city of Conyers, the festival draws residents and visitors to historic Olde Town for a day of browsing among artists, crafters, food vendors, local merchants and non-profit organizations.
From woodworking and jewelry to baked goods and crocheted items, a variety of vendors participates in the festival.
Started by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980, the city continues the tradition of fall fun in the streets of Olde Town.
The Olde Town Fall Festival features two stages of entertainment (on Railroad Street at the Conyers Depot and in the Olde Town Pavilion), arts and crafts vendors, a costume contest, a variety of food and children’s activities and a number of local non-profit organizations eager to share their individual missions to serve Conyers and Rockdale County.
The Olde Town Fall Festival takes place on Center, Commercial and Railroad streets; these roadways will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday until the festival is over at 5 p.m.
Streets will reopen for vendors to vacate the area.
Rockdale County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department will be on hand for fun safety activities.
A children’s area with trackless train rides, a pumpkin patch in the Randal S. Mills City Center Park, food court, and more than 60 vendors selling jewelry, baked goods, soaps, artwork, food, knitting/crocheted pieces, woodworking, wreaths and floral arrangements will be on display.
Admission and parking for the festival are free. For more information, an updated entertainment schedule and list of vendors, visit www.oldetownfallfestival.com or call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
Before you head to the festival, get your blood pumping for a good cause at the Race Against Violence (RAV) 5K on festival morning at 8 a.m. at the Conyers First United Methodist Church.
For more information or to register, visit www.rockdaleaware.com.