...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Daughter of Philippine President Duterte to run for vice president
Sara Duterte-Carpio, the eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, filed her candidacy for vice president on Saturday, according to a party statement.
Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor of Davao City and belongs to a different political party, had previously given mixed messages about running, despite opinion polls this year ranking her as the number one presidential prospect.
She will run in May 9, 2022 elections under the coalition party of Partido Federal and Lakas-CMD, alongside Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the party's pick for President.
Earlier this week, Duterte-Carpio withdrew her candidacy for reelection as Davao mayor and resigned from her Davao-based party, Hugpong Ng Pagbabago.
The Philippines goes to the polls next year to decide positions from the President down to governors, mayors and local officials. The country elects its vice president separately from the President.
Duterte-Carpio will be going up against vice presidential candidates including her father's close ally, Sen. Bong Go, Senate president Tito Sotto, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, former congressman Walden Bello, and Dr. Willie Ong, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.
Duterte will step down from the presidency after serving six years in office. He is barred by the Philippine Constitution from seeking a second term.
A diverse range of hopefuls is seeking to succeed him.
Among those running for the presidency are Marcos Jr. -- the controversial son and namesake of the late dictator who was overthrown in 1986; former boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao; incumbent vice president and Duterte critic Leni Robredo; and Isko Moreno, the mayor of Manila and a former actor.
