In a beggarly attempt to buy votes, Biden just saddled you, the American taxpayer, with another half a trillion (some experts estimate a full trillion) dollars of debt to pay for mostly upper-middle class children’s college. That is on top of the roughly $11 trillion your federal government spent over the past few years.
What did we get for it?
The concept of property is the first, fundamental principal that the Rule of Law is based upon. The Romans taught us this; if the government doesn’t respect the individual’s property, then it can do anything it wants to that individual. The result is tyranny… and economic ruin.
When someone takes out a loan, he is making a promise that he will return that Property — in this case, money — back to the lender.
Biden just defied that ancient rule. He unilaterally seized your property and gave it to someone else, without any representation or vote or consent.
The first battle cry of the American Revolution was “taxation without representation.” That is why the Constitution says that only Congress can raise taxes and write budgets. Indeed, just a few months ago, Biden himself said he couldn’t do this. Nancy Pelosi agreed, stating that this unprecedented power-grab was un-Constitutional. “People think that the President has the power for debt forgiveness,” she said. “He does not.”
This is not “loan cancellation” or “debt forgiveness.” Someone has to pay that debt, and that someone is YOU.
This move is a slap in the face for every person who actually paid for their college. It is an even greater insult to those who did NOT go to college. What about the people who worked two or even three jobs to pay their college debt? What about the student who studied hard to get a scholarship? What about the veteran who risked his life to earn a scholarship? I fought in five wars to pay off my ROTC scholarship. Many of my friends died doing the same.
Perhaps the worst part of this pathetic pandering is that it forces the lower class to pay for the upper class. It is literally “Robin Hood” in reverse, where the thief steals from the poor and gives to the rich. The vast majority of people who take out student loans are from the upper-middle class. Less than 10% come from the poor. Even the Leftist Washington Post calls it “a regressive, expensive mistake,” acknowledging that the move is inflationary and a “windfall for the wealthy.”
Again… inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. Biden just printed half a trillion more dollars to buy him votes. Even Biden’s spokespeople admit it will raise inflation, and the former chief economic advisor for Obama said, “pouring roughly half a trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire is reckless.”
Of course, colleges will love this. They’ve raised tuition over 12 times over the past decades… and they’ll raise it again.
The big loser, of course, is you.
In yet another example of how out-of-control our federal government is, the CEO of Facebook just admitted that the FBI convinced him to squelch the Hunter Biden laptop story, when, in fact, the allegations were true. Twitter banned the story altogether.
Yes… the same FBI that laundered the false Russia collusion story in the 2016 election to hurt the Republican candidate, then silenced a true and damaging story about the Democrat candidate in 2020.
The weaponization of the FBI against political opponents is a travesty that you might expect in a Communist tyranny or Banana Republic. Now, it is happening here. You can expect the newly gorged IRS — now six times bigger than it ever was before — to follow similar tactics… on you.
Ben Franklin once said, “When the people find they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.” Or, as Paul Harvey once noted, when the people ask the government to solve more and more of their problems, that government must become bigger and bigger in order to comply with their growing requests. “The government gets bigger, and the citizens get littler; until the government is all powerful, and the individual is hardly anything at all… the government is all powerful, and the people are cattle.”
Welcome to Biden’s America.
