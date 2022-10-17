...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS
OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
up to 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25
percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
By every objective standard, everything is worse than it was two years ago.
When Biden took office, the economy was roaring back to life after Trump directed a COVID vaccine. Now, we are in a recession that many CEOs are predicting will get far worse. After recklessly spending $5 trillion in money we had to borrow, inflation has gone up six times under Biden, from 1.4 to 8.2%; and your 401K is 25% poorer, as the market slumps and real wages decline. The interest rate has doubled to 20-year highs, the price of gas has doubled to 40-year highs, food prices are up 17%, and health care costs are up 30%.
The feds just admitted that over 2 million aliens have crossed illegally this year. It only took 19 terrorists to bring down the Twin Towers, yet at least 80 known terrorists have also crossed. Human smuggling is up five times, and 750 people have died on the dangerous journey. When interviewed, these migrants consistently say that they are coming because of Biden. The wealth of the cartels is up 25 times, as they quintuple the amount of fentanyl they import into our nation. Fentanyl poisoning is now the number one cause of death of men from 18 to 35 years old, and a new report found that half the crimes committed in federal courts are committed by aliens.
Crime is rampant everywhere. But instead of protecting our citizens, the FBI has been caught several times weaponizing their power against parents at school board meetings and presidential candidates. Bombshell reports show that not only did they give a pass to Hillary Clinton’s email server, but agents also orchestrated the false Russian collusion scandal and covered up the evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Biden says that we are now facing a “nuclear Armageddon.” Whose fault is that? As the leader of the free world, it’s HIS responsibility to ease tensions. But, since his odious retreat from Afghanistan, Russia’s launched a devastating war in Europe, and China is bragging that they have “full control” of the once-free people of Hong Kong, and “Taiwan is next.”
Biden consistently promised to “end fossil fuel.” But now that gas prices are a political problem, he’s begging every other country (except America) to drill for more oil. When he went to Saudi Arabia to plead for increased production, they humiliated him with a flat refusal. When he asked them not to announce their decision until after the election, they chastened him again, saying they wouldn’t be a part of his “political gambit.” Biden responded by threatening our ally for their refusal to grant him a political favor.
Biden was gifted with a burgeoning, energy self-sufficient economy. Through his gross incompetence, he has saddled you with almost $5 trillion more debt, higher crime, record prices on everything, and stagflation. He ignores the suffering of ordinary people by tolerating chaos and promoting the failed policies of his elite WOKE agenda.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.