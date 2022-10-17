By every objective standard, everything is worse than it was two years ago.

When Biden took office, the economy was roaring back to life after Trump directed a COVID vaccine. Now, we are in a recession that many CEOs are predicting will get far worse. After recklessly spending $5 trillion in money we had to borrow, inflation has gone up six times under Biden, from 1.4 to 8.2%; and your 401K is 25% poorer, as the market slumps and real wages decline. The interest rate has doubled to 20-year highs, the price of gas has doubled to 40-year highs, food prices are up 17%, and health care costs are up 30%.

Dave Belton represents District 112 in the Georgia House of Representatives. District 112 includes Morgan County and the eastern portion of Newton County.

