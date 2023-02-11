...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
A strong upper level storm system will move across the state
tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves
through, rain will mix with or change to all snow, especially at
elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of north
Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or
other impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet,
temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up
to 2 inches which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during
this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
It was a sad week for the leader of the Free World, as Biden allowed the Chinese to take a victory-lap over his sovereign nation. The odious spectacle of a once-proud nation allowing itself to be so violated is sending shock waves around the world.
It began with the debacle in Afghanistan, where Biden surrendered to the Taliban. He spent the lives of 13 U.S. servicemen and $82 billion worth of weapons in a reckless attempt to fulfill a campaign promise. Our NATO allies were incredibly alarmed, British PMs calling his actions “shameful” and “imbecilic.” The German chancellor said, “For those who believed in democracy and freedom, especially for women, these are bitter events.” And a gathering of 90 retired U.S. generals and admirals stated (at the time) that, “The consequences of the disaster are enormous… China benefits the most, followed by Russia.”
Those statements were truly prophetic. Two years later, Russia invaded Ukraine. Now China is testing America and Taiwan in unprecedented acts of belligerence.
The world still wonders who is going to investigate the outbreak of COVID, a plague that started in China and slaughtered a million Americans and 15 million people worldwide. Even Biden admits that China is guilty of a multitude of documented human rights violations, including genocide and slavery and forced sterilization of ethnic and religious minorities. Yet, Biden is still sending money to China for military research; and has allowed the Chinese Communist Party to sail explosives over Kansas.
Throughout our history, both Democrat and Republican presidents have always followed the policy of “Peace through Strength.” If you show weakness — like we did in Afghanistan — you can expect war — like we have in Ukraine.
The Chinese Communist Party is clearly provoking us, using Civil War technology to humiliate the leader of the Free World. We knew about the spy balloon over a week ago, when it was way out over the Aleutian Islands. We could have safely shot it down there, far out over the Pacific.
But Biden was weak and hoped no one would notice. Instead, he let it invade our nation.
Of course, Biden also let some 5 million people invade our southern border… and — courtesy of the CCP — enough fentanyl to make it the number one cause of death of American adults. So… why should we expect anything different?
Clearly, the CCP didn’t.
We’re now learning that this was one of many balloons. The only reason that we know about this historic incursion is because We the People discovered it. Like the many troves of Biden’s hidden classified documents (and his son’s notorious laptop), we never hear about these things until he gets caught red-handed.
The military is incredibly concerned. Twenty years ago, America and her allies dominated the Pacific, and every time we war-gamed possible scenarios, we always “won.”
Now, we always lose. Always. We simply do not have the military assets to counter the exponential growth of the CCP military.
Unclassified data reveals that, over the last 20 years, the CCP has increased its complement of fighters by 10 times, their bombers three times, their submarines 5five times, their ships four times, and they’ve doubled their missiles. They also have aircraft carriers for the first time, and stealth ships and stealth submarines.
The CCP now dominates the Pacific, having four times more subs, five times more bombers, six times more ships, six times more fighter jets, and 12 times more missiles than we do. One of our leading U.S. generals predicted we would be at war in two years. And our own CIA director publicly stated that “as a matter of intelligence” that the CCP has ordered its military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. Yet, Biden is cutting our military, at a time when our freedom-loving friends in the Far East have never been so imperiled.
Your government just squandered some $11 trillion of new spending over the past few years.
What do you have to show for it?
A feckless leader who cows to Beijing, to the ruin of all free peoples across the globe.
Dave Belton is the former state representative for District 112 in the Georgia House of Representatives. District 112 includes Morgan County and the eastern portion of Newton County.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
