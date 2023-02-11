It was a sad week for the leader of the Free World, as Biden allowed the Chinese to take a victory-lap over his sovereign nation. The odious spectacle of a once-proud nation allowing itself to be so violated is sending shock waves around the world.

It began with the debacle in Afghanistan, where Biden surrendered to the Taliban. He spent the lives of 13 U.S. servicemen and $82 billion worth of weapons in a reckless attempt to fulfill a campaign promise. Our NATO allies were incredibly alarmed, British PMs calling his actions “shameful” and “imbecilic.” The German chancellor said, “For those who believed in democracy and freedom, especially for women, these are bitter events.” And a gathering of 90 retired U.S. generals and admirals stated (at the time) that, “The consequences of the disaster are enormous… China benefits the most, followed by Russia.”

Dave Belton is the former state representative for District 112 in the Georgia House of Representatives.

