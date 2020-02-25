Last week, we passed the amended or “small” budget for fiscal year 2020. As I have stated before, this adjustment to the current year’s budget took a long time as we had to reduce our expected spending for the first time in over a decade.
The budget process is complicated and, unfortunately, some of the terms are misleading. The budget is NOT declining. It is actually growing by $450 million or 1.7 percent since 2019 to a record $27.34B. But we EXPECTED a growth of 2.3 percent and $609 million to a record $27.5 billion. Thus, we had to “cut” the expected growth, but the budget is still bigger than it was in 2019.
The reasons for the flattened revenues are threefold. First, we cut income taxes in 2018 by $500 million. Second, our economists over-estimated the amount of funds we would get back from the federal tax cut in 2019. Third, and most important, was Hurricane Michael. A CAT-5 monster with 155 mph winds at landfall, Michael was the worst storm to ever hit the Florida panhandle. It was so bad, they’ve since retired the name at a cost of $25 billion … nearly the same amount as our entire budget. Nearly $2 billion in Georgia crops rotted unharvested and thousands of pecan trees were literally ripped from the ground. Ag, Georgia’s No. 1 business, took a huge hit.
Because of this flattened revenue, the governor cut his 2020 budget by 4 percent. Again, almost 80 percent of the budget was NOT affected by these cuts (education, Medicare and Medicaid, transportation, Superior Court, and prosecutors). We did not furlough teachers and we didn’t (to the best of my knowledge) cause anyone to lose their jobs. But the last 20 percent of the budget had to shed about $160 million.
Most of the media has characterized the House’s budget as a huge push-back to the governor’s proposal. Actually, only about $30 million was moved. In an effort to minimize impacts that would affect the greatest amount of Georgians, the House restored monies to most agricultural programs, including Food Inspectors and Ag Extension Research. We also found money for mental healthcare, crisis preventions services, and rural healthcare. Public libraries were funded, as well as Accountability Courts and public defenders. Most of the cuts (in order to restore monies the previously mentioned items) came from my subcommittee of public safety. The biggest hit was about $70 million in 1,200 vacant positions that will not be restored, mostly in corrections.
The Senate will now take up the House’s Amended Budget and make adjustments of their own. After that, the House, Senate, and governor will all sit down and work out a compromise that everyone can live with.
In the meantime, the House will now work on the “big” budget for 2021 of an estimated $28.1B. This will be a very hard task, as Education (due to rising student enrollment) will automatically rise by about $500 million and Medicare at $240 million … and then the governor wants another 2 percent cut to the whole thing. The problem is complicated by everyone’s desire to give teachers the last $2,000 of the pay raise he promised (at a cost of about $380M), or House Leadership’s desire to further cut the income tax cut at about $550 million. We cannot do both.
I should note that Georgia’s state government is fourth best state in the nation in terms of spending the least amount of your money. Only Florida, Arizona, and Tennessee are more frugal. If you include local and state spending, we drop to eighth best.
All this to say that as we try our best to be careful with your money. I’ve always felt that such fiscal conservatism is a key obligation of public service.
I hope you will pray for me as I try to serve the good peoples of Morgan and Newton counties. You may contact me at davebelton112@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.