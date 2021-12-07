COVINGTON — State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election to the District 112 seat he has held for the past eight years. Belton said his decision is in line with his views on term limits and belief that elected officials were intended to be citizen-legislators rather than career politicians.
In a statement sent to the Citizen, Belton said he believes he is leaving on a positive note.
“Georgia is currently on a record-setting pace of economic development, much of which has come to Newton and Morgan counties,” he wrote.
District 112 includes all of Morgan and the eastern portion of Newton County.
Belton noted that he has passed 27 bills during his tenure in the State House, nine of which were local measures, as well as 57 resolutions, mostly to honor local officials.
Belton, a pilot for Delta Air Lines who served 23 years in the military, added that he is especially proud of his record of helping veterans and those who are serving, noting that he has personally passed 13 military-friendly bills as well as 54 pro-military laws that were passed by the committee he chaired.
“These include several laws that allow military spouses to practice physical therapy, psychiatry, counseling, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and nursing in Georgia,” wrote Belton. “They also allow greater rural access to these fields, as well as telemedicine. I also sponsored the creation of the Georgia Defense Commission, which works with the Pentagon to improve the lives of our military families.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
