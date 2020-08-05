I wanted to say a special “Thank You” to some of our most essential workers: teachers, farmers and our brave health care providers.
I’m very proud that Newton and Morgan schools will be opening soon. I have personally spoken to many local doctors, nurses and health care professionals, and their medical advice is that students need to get back in the classroom. This was confirmed by JAMA, the Journal of American Medical Association, which said that the medical risk to children if they do NOT return to schools is actually worse than if they stay at home. “While rare reports of pediatric multi-inflammatory syndrome need to be monitored, its association with COVID-19 is extremely low and typically treatable. School closures have many profound consequences on children that cannot be overlooked. These include regressions in academic gains, heightened depression and anxiety symptoms, greater digital dependence, and numerous unmet social needs.” I therefore applaud the Newton and Morgan county BOE’s in their Herculean efforts to open our schools, ensure they are clean, and make sure our kids socially-distance. They will also make on-line provisions for the minority of parents who prefer that.
Speaking of teachers, I want to make a special shout-out to Newton College and Career Academy’s Cecily Gunter and Marcus Pollard for winning the U.S. Department of Agriculture “Farm to School” Grant. One of only six winners, this grant will bring almost $100,000 directly to NCCA. “This grant will allow us to reach more students and community members in ways that we’ve never been able to before,” said Ms. Gunter. “We truly believe the USDA Farm to School grant will transform agricultural education for generations to come in Newton County.” Marcus Pollard agreed, saying, “Our main goal is to make our community proud of an agricultural education program where students are able to benefit from hands-on and experimental learning.”
I have personally spent a great deal of time with many of our young farmers and can assure you that Newton County should be very proud of these hard-working students and their innovative teachers. People who complain about the future generation would change their minds if they take a closer look at Georgia’s FFA and 4-H students.
I also want to thank our farmers for persevering through these troubling times. The American farmer is probably the single-most essential worker on the planet, using cutting-edge technology to literally feed the world. Today’s farmer produces an unbelievable 262% more food than they did in 1950, with only 2% of the seeds and fertilizers. Put it another way, one farmer could feed 14 people in 1950: now she feeds 144.
A century ago, nearly 90% of Americans lived on a farm. Half a century ago, it dropped to about 50%. Today, only 1% of the U.S. population are farmers, yet they produce more food than they ever did before. Amazingly, 1 in every 7 jobs in America – the selling, shipping, and processing of the bounty of our fruited plains – is created by farmers. Ag is the No. 1 business in America, adding over $1 trillion to our GDP. Ag dwarfs all other industries in Georgia with a $73 billion yearly impact employing over 411,000 people.
Finally, I want to thank all our health care professionals who are bravely laboring through this crisis. I hope you will honor their hardships with your prayers, your handwashing, and wearing a mask when appropriate. We can endlessly debate whether or not people should be required to wear masks, but there is no question that all our health care professionals – and the president and our governor and our local governments – all agree that everyone SHOULD wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.
I also want to point out our local Takeda Pharmaceutical’s tip-of-the spear effort to combat COVID-19. They are part of a COVIG-19 Plasma Alliance that is an unprecedented partnership of plasma companies to develop a hyperimmune globulin that can potentially be the very earliest treatment for the virus. They are urgently asking for people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. Please visit www.CoVIg- 19PlasmaAlliance.org if you can help.
Finally, I want to point out that a lot of progress is being made on this virus. Overall, 59 million tests have been done in the U.S., with almost 800,000 being conducted every single day. Nationwide, wait times have been reduced from over a week down to an average of 24 hours. Twenty-six different vaccine platforms are currently being conducted with human trials, and two different therapeutics have successfully passed human trials. Once a vaccine is found, there are plans in place to rapidly produce and distribute 600 million units.
I hope you will pray for me as I try to serve the good peoples of Morgan and Newton counties. You may contact me at davebelton112@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.