OXFORD — With long-time Mayor Jerry Roseberry not running for re-election, the city of Oxford voters had a big decision to make.
In Tuesday's municipal elections, a total of 152 voters settled on David Eady to serve as Oxford's mayor.
"After a long night of waiting, I just learned I will be the next mayor of Oxford," Eady posted on his campaign Facebook page. "Thank you to all our friends and family who have supported us in this effort. I look forward to serving the city of Oxford for the next four years."
Opponent Michael Ready received 86 votes.