COVINGTON — The already-controversial Rivian Automotive deal is taking on political implications in Georgia’s gubernatorial race.
Former U.S. Senator David Perdue is expected to be in Rutledge Tuesday evening to speak in opposition to the $5 billion economic development project that has been touted by Gov. Brian Kemp as the largest in state history and part of Kemp’s Electric Mobility and Innovation Alliance. Kemp launched the initiative last summer aimed at strengthening Georgia’s status as a leader in the electric mobility industry.
Perdue is challenging Kemp for the Republican nomination for governor in the May 24 primary elections.
Perdue is expected to be at Fairplay Park in Rutledge at 5 p.m. Tuesday to speak against the “Soros-funded Rivian and protect rural Georgia.” The Soros reference points to billionaire George Soros, who has reportedly purchased nearly 20 million shares of Rivian stock.
In a Feb. 24 interview with WMAZ TV in Macon, Perdue, former CEO of Dollar General, expressed skepticism about the benefits of the Rivian development. Perdue said he understands what businesses are looking for when they select a development site, and said he would prefer to see economic development grow “organically.”
“This giveaway we are seeing at Rivian right now is very questionable, in my mind, in terms of the return on investment for the taxpayers of Georgia,” Perdue said.
Kemp has come under fire since the announcement last week that the state will take the lead on the Rivian project, removing it from the rezoning requirements of public hearings and votes by local planning boards and boards of commissioners.
State and local tax incentives that will be offered to Rivian won’t be revealed until the deal is finalized, but already the state has promised $125 million for land and a training facility, as well as road improvements.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
