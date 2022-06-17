OXFORD — Members of the congregation at Macedonia Baptist Church recently held a graduation party to celebrate their pastor’s milestone achievement.
Pastor David Shelton had always dreamed of earning a doctorate of ministry degree, and this spring he reached that goal through Liberty University.
Shelton said when he began the doctorate program at Liberty, it had been 26 years since his previous collegiate experience when he earned a master’s in divinity from New Orleans Seminary. He said he had a bit of concern about returning to the classroom, but all went well.
“It was not as hard as I thought it would be,” he said. “My biggest concern when I started was the writing, but I found the writing part was not as hard as I thought it would be. Of course, I like to write.”
He also had a family expectation of educational achievement to live up to. His wife, Donna, returned to college after their children were in middle school, ultimately graduating with a degree in education and going on to earn a master’s degree. Daughter Haley is working on a master’s degree in social work. Son Bryce recently graduated from LSU and plans to return for post-graduate work.
“There’s kind of a big drive in our family about education — we believe very much in it,” Shelton said.
Although Shelton, who has been at Macedonia nearly eight years and previously pastored at Lithonia First Baptist, said he always intended to earn a doctorate degree, that goal seemed to get pushed to the back-burner when life got in the way. There is also a timing issue for some programs that requires a student to be removed from their master’s program for three to five years before entering a doctoral program.
When he did begin his doctoral studies, Shelton said Liberty had just begun a process through which students identify a problem and address it through four micro-projects, which are then brought together for the final doctoral presentation.
“My focus was on leadership development through discipleship, recognizing that churches had been affected by COVID,” said Shelton. His objective was to show how the impact on smaller churches, with fewer people on staff and in the congregation, could be more detrimental than in larger churches.
“I think if you are in a really big church, you were affected by COVID, too,” he said, “but you had enough people where it wasn’t devastating … but our numbers are down where it’s been a struggle as we’ve come out of it.”
The four components of Shelton’s doctoral program included creating a series of videos on basic Bible study that were made available to church members; researching leadership development in churches in need of revitalization; developing a video-based ministry action plan to use at the church; and creating a podcast entitled “Lessons from a Baptist Dinosaur.”
The end result was a 150-page document that Shelton hopes will be useful to struggling churches.
“I was hoping to create something obviously to help Macedonia, but also to help other churches in similar situations,” he said.
Macedonia Baptist Church will be celebrating its 180th anniversary in October. Shelton said the church has about 130 members, with between 50 to 60 attending services each week. That number is down slightly from pre-COVID numbers of 80 to 85 at worship each Sunday. Services are also available on the church website and on Facebook.
“In some ways church attendance is a habit, and once people get out of the habit, it’s hard to get back into the habit,” Shelton said. “And we’re an older congregation, so unfortunately, we lost several members during (COVID).”
Macedonia Baptist Church is located at 108 Macedonia Church Road, Oxford. Sunday services are 9 a.m. for Sunday school and Bible study and 10 a.m. for morning worship. Prayer and Bible study are offered each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The church website is https://macedoniabaptistofoxford.com.
