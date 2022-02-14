Day 11 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN Feb 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +103 PHOTOS: 2022 Winter Olympics, Skiing, Hockey Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Sports Events Olympics Summer Olympics Winter Olympics Continents And Regions Asia East Asia China Beijing More News News featured CAL THOMAS: The Republican opportunity By Cal Thomas 24 min ago 0 News Louisiana man jailed for 44 years on rape charges is freed as prosecutor dismisses charges after judge calls for new trial By Jennifer Henderson, CNN 43 min ago 0 News Man charged after allegedly stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show By Caroline Kucera and Amanda Musa, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid By Chuck Johnston and Steve Almasy, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Louisiana man jailed for 44 years on rape charges is freed as prosecutor dismisses charges after judge calls for new trial Man charged after allegedly stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid Virginia Tech clamps down on defense to beat rival Virginia ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres on Tommy’s Grief, That Dinner & a ‘Suits’ Reunion Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCovington Police Chief Stacey Cotton believes someone will be killed if the community doesn't work together against violenceUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesRockdale County Jail BlotterAcademy Sports to open Conyers storeVachik Mangassarian, 'N.C.I.S.' actor, dies of complications from Covid-19Medicare penalizes 21 Georgia hospitalsNewton County Jail BlotterPiedmont Newton welcomes two oncologistsValentines Volunteers: John and Sharon Degonia team up to help at Piedmont NewtonSTAR Students, Teachers named for Newton County School System Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I thought it was the best or one of the best halftime shows I've seen. I thought it was entertaining but I don't think it was one of the better halftime shows I've seen. I really didn't care for it. I didn't watch the halftime show. There was a halftime show? Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.