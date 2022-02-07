Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN Feb 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 SEVEN different roles? Actors who played multiple characters in the same movie Hollywood isn't all glitz and glamour - life in front of the camera can be draining. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Asia Beijing China Continents And Regions East Asia Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Winter Olympics More News News featured CAL THOMAS: The real cause behind the rise in crime By Cal Thomas 41 min ago 0 News Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect following deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store By Jenn Selva and Steve Almasy, CNNUpdated 39 min ago 0 News Texas National Guard soldier dies after a firearm discharged accidentally By Ashley Killough, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News California's indoor mask mandate will end next week for vaccinated people, governor says By Cheri Mossburg, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect following deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store Over 40% of people using alcohol or cannabis recently drove under the influence, study finds Texas National Guard soldier dies after a firearm discharged accidentally California's indoor mask mandate will end next week for vaccinated people, governor says Texans hire Lovie Smith as head coach Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAcademy Sports to open Conyers storeJoint Development Authority asks for delay in Walton County rezoning for Rivian plantNewton County Sheriff's dog died in overheated patrol carNewton County homeowners, renters to get assistanceRockdale County Jail BlotterHomes in Covington neighborhood targeted by gunfireRockdale County Sex Offender ListRockdale County seeking formation of public facilities authority by state LegislatureRivian opponents reaching out to other communities for supportWhat will you foresee, General Beauregard Lee? Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.